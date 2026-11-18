Ukraine will be given more than 1,000 long-range strike drones from Britain as part of a £260 million support package, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

This culminated on Monday when Ukrainian drones partially collapsed the Kerch Bridge between Russia and occupied Crimea.

The package comes as Ukraine embarks on a new blitz of targets within Russia aimed at increasing the cost on Putin of continuing his invasion.

The drones will include models capable of travelling more than 1,000km, roughly the distance between London and Berlin, according to the Government.

On a trip to Berlin for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, the Prime Minister will announce the package on Thursday.

Ministers said the package would allow Ukraine to strike military production facilities and other military targets behind the front lines.

Ukraine will also receive maritime, logistical and surveillance drones. The Government said these could be used to resupply front-line forces with medical supplies, including blood and fridges for medical stores.

More than 80% of the funding will be spent in the UK, including with small and medium-sized businesses in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, the Government said.

Mr Burnham said: "Plunging millions of Ukrainians into the freezing cold and starving them of heat and warmth won't see Putin win this war, it will only cement our resolve to support Ukraine."

He added: "That backing is not just supporting them on the battlefield but also bringing jobs and opportunity here at home."

He said Ukraine's partners would use the Berlin meeting to demonstrate their continued support for the country and work towards a "just and lasting peace".

The announcement follows a UK air defence package announced at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting on Tuesday. The Government also imposed sanctions on Russian oil producers last week.

The Government said Ukraine had faced more than 2,000 attacks on its energy infrastructure, affecting its ability to supply power to the centre and east of the country.

It said daily power outages had reached 16 hours in several regions and up to 22 hours in Kyiv. Emergency cuts have also caused blackouts lasting several days, leaving people without water and unable to use fridges or ovens.

Defence secretary Wes Streeting said: "President Putin uses winter as a weapon in Ukraine. We are converting our steadfast commitment for Ukraine into capability that will help defend against Russia's barbaric attacks on civilians."

He added: "We promised more support for Ukraine at the Budget, and we are delivering on that pledge, providing over 1,000 long-range strike drones as part of our ongoing commitment to mobilise allies and strengthen Ukraine's defences."

The UK has also begun delivering additional Lightweight Multirole Missiles to Ukraine following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to London last month.