Ofsted has been instructed to examine schools’ mobile phone policies and how effectively they are implemented during inspections

Peers are being urged to vote in favour of an Australian-style social media ban for under-16s. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Peers are being urged to vote in favour of an Australian-style social media ban for under-16s.

Former schools minister Lord Nash has tabled an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill which would raise the age limit for social media users. Following growing calls for a ban, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall this week announced a “swift” consultation which will take place over three months and report back in the summer. It will look at the advantages and disadvantages of a ban for under-16s, in addition to overnight curfews and actions to prevent “doom-scrolling”. However, Conservative peer Lord Nash has argued the consultation represents more delay. Read more: Starmer opens door to under-16s social media ban as ministers draw up plans for Australia-style crackdown Read more: Mother of murdered teenager backs social media ban for under-16s

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Liz Kendall arrives in Downing Street to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting in London. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Ahead of the debate on Wednesday, he said: “The evidence is overwhelming. “The support for change is undeniable – from medical professionals to our police and national intelligence community, from our teachers to hundreds of thousands of parents. “The time for delay and procrastination is over. “Without swift action to raise the age limit for social media to 16, we are at risk of a societal catastrophe “That is why I am urging all fellow peers to vote for my amendment, which has the backing of peers from every major party, to end the disastrous harm being done to our young people by social media and to give them their childhood back.” Kemi Badenoch said the Tories would introduce a ban for under-16s if the party were in power. “The harm social media is doing to children is undeniable, and the Conservatives would get children off these adult platforms altogether,” she said. Ofsted has been instructed to examine schools’ mobile phone policies and how effectively they are implemented during inspections. Evidence-based screen time guidance for parents of children aged five to 16 will be produced, Ms Kendall told the Commons on Tuesday. Guidance for parents of children under five is also expected to be published in April.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch conducts media interviews during a visit to Joe Macari Performance Cars showroom in Wandsworth. Picture: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images