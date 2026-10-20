The rate of UK unemployment fell to 4.7% in the three months to August

The rate of UK unemployment fell to 4.7% in the three months to August. Picture: Mark Richardson/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The UK’s unemployment rate has fallen to the lowest level in more than a year despite the number of vacancies sliding for another month, new figures show.

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The ONS’s data showed a boost for average wage growth across the UK workforce. Picture: ACORN 1/Alamy