UK unemployment fell to 4.9% as pay growth dropped to its lowest in five years, latest figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment dropped sharply to 4.9% in the three months to February, down from 5.2% in the three months to January.

Most economists had expected the jobless rate to remain unchanged.

The ONS said the fall was driven by a rise in inactivity, especially among students, which rose 70,000 in the quarter.

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