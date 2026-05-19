The figures come as the average earnings growth fell across the UK

Vacancies across the UK have fallen for the eighth month in a row as firms hold back on hiring amid woes in the wider economy, official figures have shown. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The levels of UK unemployment rose to 5% in three months to February, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal.

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The unexpected rise of 0.1% from 4.9% the previous quarter cranks up the pressure on the Chancellor and her attempts to stimulate the UK economy. Figures also reveal that youth unemployment has hit an 11-year high. Most economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged. It comes as UK average regular earnings growth fell to 3.4% in the three months to March, latest figures released by the ONS reveal. Read more: 'I thought I was going to die in that relationship': Domestic abuse survivors 'robbed of justice' call for law change Read more: Keir Starmer to chair first Cabinet meeting since Wes Streeting’s resignation

Rachel Reeves, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, departs 10 Downing Street in London, UK, ahead of the State Opening of Parliament and the King's Speech. Picture: Alamy

The figures mean regular earnings are down from 3.6% in the three months to February – only just outpacing Consumer Prices Index inflation, by 0.3%. The wake growth was 0.3% higher after taking Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation into account, the ONS has said in the figures, released on Tuesday. The ONS estimated the number of workers on UK payrolls also slumped by 100,000 during April, which is the largest fall since May 2020 at the start of the Covid pandemic, though these figures are subject to revision. It said vacancies dropped by 28,000 quarter-on-quarter to 705,000 in the three months to April, which is the lowest level since the same period in 2021.

Exterior view of the Bank of England, which is expected to cut interest rates this week in light of rising unemployment and Trump tariffs. Picture: Alamy