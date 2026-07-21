The rate of UK unemployment remained unchanged at 4.9% in the three months to May, the Office for National Statistics said.

It comes as job vacancies have fallen back further as under-pressure small businesses rein in hiring in the face of rising costs and higher wage bills, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said wage growth in the private sector also fell below 3% for the first time since 2020.

The latest figures showed there were 7,000 fewer vacancies in the three months to June at 712,000, which follows a 19,000 drop in the previous three months.

This was driven by smaller businesses, which saw vacancies fall 8,000, though this was partially offset by an increase in medium sized firms, the ONS said.

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