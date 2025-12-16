Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride insisted: 'You've got a Chancellor who doesn't understand economics'

UK unemployment has risen to 5.1% in the three months to October. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The rate of UK unemployment rose to 5.1% in the three months to October, up from 5% in the three months to September, the Office for National Statistics said.

Britain's unemployment rate rose to its highest level for nearly five years and wage growth slipped back further, with young people in particular suffering amid a tough jobs market, official figures have shown. The unemployment figure of 5.1% is up from 5% in the three months to September. The newly released figures come as UK average regular earnings growth fell to 4.6% in the three months to October. The figures are 0.9% higher after taking Consumer Prices Index inflation into account, the Office for National Statistics has said, amid an ongoing cost of living crisis. Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride told LBC that he's "not surprised" by the figures.

"If you tax something Nick, you tend to get less of it," he told Nick. Insisting Labour had "mishandled the run-up to this budget," the Conservative MP added: "If you make those kind of choices, this is what we expect. "You've got a Chancellor who doesn't understand economics - particularly around business. They just don't get it." This is the highest since the first quarter of 2021 – but with the pandemic era stripped out, it is the highest since early 2016. The ONS said average regular wage growth also pulled back again, to 4.6% in the three months to October, down from 4.7% in the previous three months, and was 0.9% higher after taking Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation into account.

Unemployment rose to 5.1% marking another blow for Chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy