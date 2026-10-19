The Prime Minister will set out the possibilities for Britain’s long-term relationship with Europe at the UK-EU summit next month.

Andy Burnham hugs Emmanuel Macron on the steps of Downing Street. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Britain should make EU membership its goal when Andy Burnham sets out the country’s options for its relationship with the bloc, an influential think tank has said.

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The Prime Minister has said he will set out the possibilities for Britain’s long-term relationship with Europe at the UK-EU summit in Brussels on November 20, with rejoining the bloc likely to be one of the options. In a report published on Monday, think tank IPPR said the changes in global politics of the past decade mean the UK should make becoming an EU state its “medium-term” goal. Harry Quilter-Pinner, IPPR’s executive director, said: “The world Britain built its post-Brexit strategy for no longer exists. “We are entering an age in which economic strength, security and political influence increasingly depend on scale, and Britain cannot manufacture that scale on its own.” Read more: Ministers to unveil plans for thousands of new apprenticeships in bid to tackle youth unemployment Read more: Government to target anti-social behaviour on buses with fines for playing music without headphones and vaping

Anti-Brexit campaigner outside Parliament urging Andy Burnham to fully pursue rejoining the European Union. Picture: amer ghazzal/Alamy

The report argued that Britain lacks the “scale” to deal with “Russian aggression, American unreliability and Chinese coercion” on its own, restricting the UK’s sovereignty and its ability to act. The Government has so far been reluctant to choose between the US and Europe, insisting it can maintain strong partnerships with both. But the IPPR report argued that such “hedging” was “a strategy for survival rather than success”. IPPR associate director Laura Chappell said: “Whether it’s protecting households from swings in the cost of living, restarting industry, or keeping us secure, we lack the weight to act alone. “In today’s world, we can’t take back control while being an outsider in Europe.”

Prime Minister Andy Burnham meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

But the think tank conceded that the Government would need to take time to build a case for membership, suggesting working with the EU on defence, manufacturing and democratic resilience as steps on the way to full membership. Mr Quilter-Pinner said: “There is one option which is best for the UK’s relationship with Europe – membership of the EU. “That does not mean announcing another referendum tomorrow. But this means starting work to move towards this destination, building political support at home and in Europe.” Part of moving towards membership could include seeking inclusion in the EU’s “Made in Europe” scheme, which prioritises European firms for public contracts and subsidies. So far, discussion has focused on including the UK’s car industry in the scheme, which the Government has said would be welcome, but is also likely to require alignment with EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, potentially putting net zero targets at risk. But IPPR said a “more comprehensive – and less transactional – approach” was needed. With the Brexit referendum now a decade in the past, IPPR said there was now a public appetite for EU membership.