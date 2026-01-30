It comes after the Iranian regime massacred thousands of protesters

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer addresses Chinese and UK business leaders. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir Starmer has seemingly backed the United States' threats to strike Iran if it fails to end its nuclear programme.

Speaking from China on Friday, the Prime Minister said the UK supports “the goal” of preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons just days after Donald Trump sent a “massive armada” of US ships to the Middle East. Mr Trump has ramped up pressure on Iran in recent weeks, warning that time is running out to agree a deal to abandon its nuclear programme and calling for an end to the “senseless killing”. Sir Keir branded the Iranian regime’s killing of protesters as “grotesque” and said that is the UK’s primary goal at present. Read more: US 'ready' to strike Iran if no nuclear deal agreed, warns Trump's defence chief Hegseth

“The goal or the aim here is that Iran shouldn’t be able to develop nuclear weapons and that is hugely important and, of course, we need to deal with the fact they are repressing protesters, killing protesters,” he said from Beijing. “It is grotesque what is happening so that is where our focus is and we are working with allies to that end.” When asked whether the UK would support US strikes, the PM said: “I am saying we support the goal and we are talking to allies about how we get to that goal.” Mr Trump said on Wednesday a “massive armada” – led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln – had been dispatched to the Middle East. He warned that Tehran must “come to the table” to make a “fair and equitable deal,” including abandoning its nuclear weapons programme, or “the next attack will be far worse”. Insiders have suggested the US could launch military action in Iran as early as this week, with a huge force currently present in the region.

The US has sent its flagship aircraft carrier to Iran. Picture: Getty

Within the country, thousands of people have been killed in recent weeks as the Iranian authorities have responded to protests in cities across the country with a brutal crackdown. US-based organisation Human Rights Activists in Iran, also known by the initials of its news agency HRANA, believes the number of confirmed deaths is 6,126, of which 5,777 were protesters. In response, the European Union announced earlier this week it would add the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to its list of terrorist organisations – a move which prompted renewed calls for the UK to do the same. Downing Street refused to be drawn on whether serious consideration had been given to proscribing the IRGC in particular when asked by journalists on Friday. “It’s the long-standing position of successive governments that we don’t comment on matters related to proscription,” a No 10 spokesman said.