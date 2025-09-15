The UK and US have agreed a deal to boost the building of nuclear plants in both countries to be signed during Donald Trump's state visit this week. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The UK and US have agreed a deal to boost the building of nuclear plants in both countries to be signed during Donald Trump's state visit this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Downing Street said the week would see a "step change" in the UK-US relationship as Sir Keir and Mr Trump are expected to also sign a tech partnership and deepen cultural ties. The "unbreakable friendship" is set to "reach new heights" during the state visit, No 10 said. The Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy is expected to be signed during the president's visit and will enable deals between US and UK companies. This should make it quicker for companies to build nuclear power stations by cutting red tape and workloads to speed up the time for projects to get a licence from around three or four years to roughly two. Read more: Police prep for 'high-threat' Trump state visit amid fears of Charlie Kirk 'copycat' attack Read more: Is Donald Trump unwell? President's face 'droops' at 9/11 memorial

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House on February 27, 2025. Picture: Getty

This will clear the way for a major expansion of nuclear projects in Britain as part of the Government's drive to produce clean energy. Sir Keir said: "This landmark UK-US nuclear partnership is not just about powering our homes, it's about powering our economy, our communities, and our ambition. "These major commitments set us well on course to a golden age of nuclear that will drive down household bills in the long run, while delivering thousands of good jobs in the short term." Under the civil nuclear deal, both countries will fast-track reactor design checks. This will mean that if rigorous safety checks have been passed in one country, that can be used to speed up assessment in the other. This aims to speed up approvals for nuclear to around two years for advanced designs like the Rolls-Royce small modular reactor. The two countries will also share the workload of site licensing for new projects to get them approved more quickly. Commercial deals set to be announced this week include: - X-Energy and Centrica plan to build up to 12 advanced modular reactors in Hartlepool, which is expected to generate power for up to 1.5 million homes and created up to 2,500 jobs - Holtec, EDF and Tritax plan to develop advanced data centres at the former Cottam coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire. They will be powered by small modular reactors - Last Energy and DP World plan to set up a micro-modular nuclear power plant backed by £80 million in private investment, which will provide a clean power supply for the expansion of DP World's London Gateway port - Urenco and Radiant are signing a deal worth 4 million dollars to supply advanced HALEU fuel to the US market - TerraPower and KBR plan to conduct studies and evaluate sites in the UK for Natrium advanced reactor technology