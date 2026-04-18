UK-US relations in midst of ‘extraordinary moment’, says British ambassador
Sir Christian Turner argued the long-standing partnership was pragmatic rather than one of nostalgia, to the benefit of both countries
Transatlantic relations between Britain and the US are in the middle of an “extraordinary moment”, the UK’s ambassador in Washington has said, amid heightened tensions over the Iran war.
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However, Sir Christian Turner argued the long-standing partnership was pragmatic rather than one of nostalgia, to the benefit of both countries.
Speaking at an event in Washington, the top diplomat also struck a light-hearted note, pointing out disagreements were “relative” given the American War of Independence, which marks its 250th anniversary this year, and an occasion in 1814 when British forces set fire to the White House.
Despite this past, the two nations had forged “one of the deepest and closest alliances in history”, he said.
The conflict in the Middle East has strained transatlantic ties, with the US President Donald Trump repeatedly condemning Nato allies, and the UK in particular, for refusing to support his military operations against Iran.
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Members of the UK Government have also been more outspoken, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves hitting out at the “folly” of the US-Israeli offensive.
Nevertheless, in the face of some domestic opposition, the King’s state visit to Washington is going ahead as planned at the end of this month.
Sir Christian told the audience at the Atlantic Council think tank: “I’ve now been in this job for about two months, and they said, ‘Come to Washington for a rest. It’ll be very calm. It’ll be very quiet. You’ll be okay.’
“And we’re in the middle of this extraordinary moment, geopolitically, geoeconomically, and indeed for the transatlantic relationship.
“It is, of course, all relative – 250 years ago we had a small disagreement. We were in the midst of a dispute back then.
“To our credit, we’ve only tried to burn down the White House once since, and what began in that moment of tension has been forged into one of the deepest and closest alliances in history.”
He added: “I like to think it’s a pragmatic partnership. It’s not one based in backwards looking and nostalgia.
“It’s looking forwards as it really secures security and prosperity for both Britons and Americans alike.”
Sir Christian stressed the UK and US did not jointly develop fighter jets and submarines, invest heavily in each other’s economies or integrate military forces “out of sentiment”.
He said: “We do it out of a real, hard necessity for both of our national interest.
“And of course, in just over a week, I will cement all of that sense of a deep and enduring relationship by welcoming to the USA for an extraordinary state visit their majesties the King and Queen, that will share both of all of that history, but also our modern bilateral relationship.”
Sir Christian also highlighted British support given to the US during the Iran conflict.
He said: “My government judged that it was not in our national interest to be involved in the US-Israeli offensive aspect to Operation Epic Fury and we believed the best way forward was a negotiated settlement.
“But once the conflict started, Britain has been playing a full role in the collective defensive effort alongside America and other allied forces in the region.”
This included allowing the use of British bases for defensive operations, intelligence sharing and the flying of sustained sorties by RAF fighters in the region to destroy drones.