Sir Christian Turner argued the long-standing partnership was pragmatic rather than one of nostalgia, to the benefit of both countries

US President Donald Trump greets Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. Picture: EVAN VUCCI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Transatlantic relations between Britain and the US are in the middle of an “extraordinary moment”, the UK’s ambassador in Washington has said, amid heightened tensions over the Iran war.

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However, Sir Christian Turner argued the long-standing partnership was pragmatic rather than one of nostalgia, to the benefit of both countries. Speaking at an event in Washington, the top diplomat also struck a light-hearted note, pointing out disagreements were “relative” given the American War of Independence, which marks its 250th anniversary this year, and an occasion in 1814 when British forces set fire to the White House. Despite this past, the two nations had forged “one of the deepest and closest alliances in history”, he said. The conflict in the Middle East has strained transatlantic ties, with the US President Donald Trump repeatedly condemning Nato allies, and the UK in particular, for refusing to support his military operations against Iran. Read more: Gunboats fire on tanker as Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz again due to continued US naval blockade Read more: Keir Starmer must quit over Lord Mandelson row, says Scotland's First Minister

Christian Turner at the St Patrick's Day Breakfast, at the British Ambassador's Residence in Washington DC. Picture: Alamy

Members of the UK Government have also been more outspoken, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves hitting out at the “folly” of the US-Israeli offensive. Nevertheless, in the face of some domestic opposition, the King’s state visit to Washington is going ahead as planned at the end of this month. Sir Christian told the audience at the Atlantic Council think tank: “I’ve now been in this job for about two months, and they said, ‘Come to Washington for a rest. It’ll be very calm. It’ll be very quiet. You’ll be okay.’ “And we’re in the middle of this extraordinary moment, geopolitically, geoeconomically, and indeed for the transatlantic relationship. “It is, of course, all relative – 250 years ago we had a small disagreement. We were in the midst of a dispute back then. “To our credit, we’ve only tried to burn down the White House once since, and what began in that moment of tension has been forged into one of the deepest and closest alliances in history.”

King Charles III and US President Donald Trump inspect the Guard of Honour during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025. Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images