The UK and Vietnam have agreed a landmark new agreement to crack down on illegal migration and fast-track the removals process.

The Prime Minister has today announced the new migration agreement with Vietnam will potentially enable four times as many Vietnamese nationals to be returned to their home country.

This deal hopes to reduce the time for processing migrants’ documents by 75% for cases with supporting evidence – and eventually down by almost 90% – by cutting through red tape.

The government says the deal will save the taxpayer money and delivers on the Prime Minister’s promise to cut down on irregular migration and protect our borders.

