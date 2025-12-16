Thousands gather at sites in London and beyond to remember those lost in the Bondi Beach shooting

People take part in a vigil at Parliament Square in London on Monday night. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Vigils were held around the UK on the second night of the Jewish festival Hanukkah to remember the victims of the Bondi Beach shooting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thousands gathered at Parliament Square on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Thousands gathered at Parliament Square in London on Monday night, with the city’s mayor Sir Sadiq Khan commenting: “I’m proud that London is once again hosting a large menorah in the centre of London.” Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer tweeted a photo of himself and his wife Victoria lighting the Chanukiah, which are Jewish Hanukkah celebration candles, at No 10. “As we light the Chanukiah, our thoughts and prayers are with those murdered in the terrorist attack on Bondi beach today, their loved ones and the whole Jewish community,” he said. “Light will always win over darkness.”

Israel flags at the vigil in Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

Rabbi Shimshon Gansbourg nephew of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was murdered at the Sydney massacre. Picture: Alamy

There was an increased police presence at the event, which was organised by Campaign Against Antisemitism and Chabad Lubavitch UK. Labour’s Ashley Dalton told the crowd of largely Jewish mourners in Parliament Square that she was “standing with the Jewish people”. She said: “We are here to stand together against the hatred and vitriol from wherever it comes. The Government does not and will not tolerate antisemitism.” Ms Dalton was interrupted by of calls of “stop the marches and “we want action not words” from some people in the crowd. She was able to continue speaking after a rabbi stepped on to the stage and called for the listeners to be “ambassadors of light” and allow her to speak. Ms Dalton, who said she had volunteered to speak “in good faith,” continued: “What happened in the first day of Hanukkah – the vitriol, the violence, the terrorism – we do not accept.” She said: “We cannot fight the darkness of evil, vitriol, terrorism and hatred by hating each other, by expressing our own vitriol. We must take the anger and frustration that we all feel and bring it together and stand together and light this candle in hope and in unity and in solidarity. “I come to do that with you today, and I will stand in solidarity with you no matter how much you shout, no matter how much you holler. I will stand in solidarity with you today and light this candle, because peace and light is our way forward.”

Mourners gathered at short notice on Monday. Picture: Alamy