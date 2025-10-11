A new EU border system comes into force on Sunday

The new entry and exit system for coach travellers, during a preview of the newly developed Entry Exit System (EES) zone at the Western Docks in the Port of Dover, Kent. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

UK travellers visiting countries such as Spain, Portugal and Italy are being urged to prepare for four-hour queues when a new EU border system comes into force on Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Entry Exit System (EES) involves people from third-party countries such as the UK having their fingerprints registered and photograph taken to enter the Schengen area, which consists of 29 European countries, mainly in the EU. For most UK travellers the EES process will be done at foreign airports. Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, said: “For major airports in southern Europe, we recommend that travellers now allocate four hours for navigating the new system in these initial stages." She warned that “delays should be anticipated” at border controls when multiple flights arrive at similar times, and “we foresee potentially overwhelming volumes of travellers during the initial roll-out”. Read more: Brits warned of 'extraordinary danger' as Storm Alice batters Spain holiday coast causing travel chaos Read more: UK-bound flight 'forced to divert' after passenger 'ate his passport' and another tried to flush theirs down the toilet

The new entry and exit system for coach travellers. Picture: Alamy

She added: “This should settle over the next few weeks as staff and travellers familiarise themselves with the new procedures.” Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said: “Longer waits are expected at border control on arrival so you should allow more time when you land by booking later transfers or other onward travel.” The Home Office said the extra checks “should only take one to two minutes” to complete but warned they may lead to “longer waits at busy times”. UK travellers boarding international services from London’s St Pancras railway station, the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel’s Folkestone terminal will complete EES checks in the UK. New kiosks have been installed at those locations but only some passengers will be required to use them from Sunday. The EU is rolling out EES in a phased manner, with participating states initially only required to use the system for a proportion of their arrivals. The deadline for full implementation is April 10 next year.