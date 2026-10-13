UK vows to fight Argentina’s 'economic coercion' as row over islands and oil exploration threatens to boil over
It comes amid increasing tensions between the UK and President Javier Milei, who claimed the South Atlantic archipelago was “under illegal foreign occupation”
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The Government will not “stand by” while Argentina uses “economic coercion” against the people of the Falklands, a Foreign Office minister has said.
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Setting out the UK’s response to “aggressive” Argentinian threats, Uma Kumaran pledged further “robust” measures if the situation persists, insisting she will do “whatever it takes” to support islanders.
It comes amid increasing tensions between the UK and President Javier Milei, who claimed the South Atlantic archipelago was “under illegal foreign occupation” and threatened “to take matters into our own hands”.
Ms Kumaran attacked Mr Milei’s “inflammatory remarks” and the “increasingly aggressive public statements” of Pablo Quirno, the Argentine foreign minister.
Addressing the Commons, Ms Kumaran set out protective measures for islanders and businesses, including confronting the Argentinian government, engaging with businesses and mobilising international partners.
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She said: “We will respond firmly and promptly to Argentine threats to apply measures beyond its jurisdiction, which are intended to frighten businesses.
“Such conduct damages legal certainty and confidence in Argentina as a reliable economic partner.”
The minister added the UK is prepared to take “additional measures” if the situation continues.
“They will be legal, they will be proportionate, and let me assure you, they will be robust,” she said.
“The United Kingdom never sought this confrontation with the current Argentine government, and less so with the Argentinian people. We do not want to see wider implications for our two countries.”
Ms Kumaran also confirmed the UK would “engage” with a legal challenge threatened by Argentina, which called on the Government to halt exploration work at the Sea Lion oilfield.
On September 28, President Milei gave the UK a two-week deadline before he said arbitration proceedings would commence under annexe VII of the UN convention on the law of the sea (Unclos).
In her statement, Ms Kumaran said: “I can confirm that the United Kingdom Government’s intention is to engage with this process, consistent with our long-standing position in respect of international courts and tribunals.”
She added: “The House will understand that while legal proceedings are contemplated or under way, I will not provide a running commentary. But I assure members we will defend the interests of the Falkland Islanders and the United Kingdom robustly.
“At the same time, I want to be clear about what Argentina’s action does not do.
“Its notification does not constitute a judgment by an international court or tribunal. It does not invalidate licences issued by the Falkland Islands government. It does not alter the island’s regulatory authority, and it does not require lawful activity on hydrocarbons development to cease.”