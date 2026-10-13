It comes amid increasing tensions between the UK and President Javier Milei, who claimed the South Atlantic archipelago was “under illegal foreign occupation”

Uma Kumaran attacked Javier Milei’s recent “inflammatory remarks”. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The Government will not “stand by” while Argentina uses “economic coercion” against the people of the Falklands, a Foreign Office minister has said.

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Setting out the UK’s response to “aggressive” Argentinian threats, Uma Kumaran pledged further “robust” measures if the situation persists, insisting she will do “whatever it takes” to support islanders. It comes amid increasing tensions between the UK and President Javier Milei, who claimed the South Atlantic archipelago was “under illegal foreign occupation” and threatened “to take matters into our own hands”. Ms Kumaran attacked Mr Milei’s “inflammatory remarks” and the “increasingly aggressive public statements” of Pablo Quirno, the Argentine foreign minister. Addressing the Commons, Ms Kumaran set out protective measures for islanders and businesses, including confronting the Argentinian government, engaging with businesses and mobilising international partners. Read more: Argentinian president Milei threatens to take UK to court over Falklands oil drilling Read more: Flights return to normal at German airport after 'erroneous aviation emergency'

President of Argentina Javier Milei addresses the United Nations (UN) General Assembl. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty

She said: “We will respond firmly and promptly to Argentine threats to apply measures beyond its jurisdiction, which are intended to frighten businesses. “Such conduct damages legal certainty and confidence in Argentina as a reliable economic partner.” The minister added the UK is prepared to take “additional measures” if the situation continues. “They will be legal, they will be proportionate, and let me assure you, they will be robust,” she said. “The United Kingdom never sought this confrontation with the current Argentine government, and less so with the Argentinian people. We do not want to see wider implications for our two countries.” Ms Kumaran also confirmed the UK would “engage” with a legal challenge threatened by Argentina, which called on the Government to halt exploration work at the Sea Lion oilfield.