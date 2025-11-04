The warnings are in place until Wednesday morning

Wet weather is set to hit the south west of England and parts of Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Parts of the UK could be hit with floods after the Met Office issued three yellow weather warnings for rain.

Heavy downpours are expected to hit the south west of England and parts of Wales from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Further north, areas of Cumbria were also hit with a yellow warning for rain on Tuesday. In the south, rainfall is forecasted to become heavier before easing on Wednesday morning.

Drivers are being warned to give themselves extra time to travel due to spray on the roads, with bus and train routes also likely to be affected. The Met Office says: "Early rain is expected to turn heavier, more persistent and more widespread during Tuesday, before easing early on Wednesday. "Following recent bouts of wet weather, rain is expected to turn more extensive and heavy at times during Tuesday afternoon. "20-40 mm of rain is expected widely, with some exposed south-facing hills of the Brecon Beacons and Dartmoor likely to see in excess of 50 mm."

The Met Office has warned of flooding risk due to rain. Picture: Alamy

Issuing advice, they added: "Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. "People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items. "Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."