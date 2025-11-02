The mercury could reach 17C on Monday, which would be almost as warm as Madrid where 18C is predicted.

The Met Office are predicting warmer than average temperatures for November. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Temperatures early next week are expected to be above average for November in the UK, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures could reach 17C (62.6F) in parts of the south on Monday, particularly around the Welsh Marches. This would see weather almost as mild as Madrid, where temperatures of 18C (64.4F) are predicted. Met Office meteorologist Gregory Dewhurst said: "Come Monday, maximum temperatures will be between 14C and 15C, maybe even 17C, so a good few degrees above average."

Weather almost as mild as Madrid is predicted in the UK at the start of this week. Picture: Alamy