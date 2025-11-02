UK set to be as warm as Madrid as mild weather expected this week
The mercury could reach 17C on Monday, which would be almost as warm as Madrid where 18C is predicted.
Temperatures early next week are expected to be above average for November in the UK, according to the Met Office.
Forecasters are predicting temperatures could reach 17C (62.6F) in parts of the south on Monday, particularly around the Welsh Marches.
This would see weather almost as mild as Madrid, where temperatures of 18C (64.4F) are predicted.
Met Office meteorologist Gregory Dewhurst said: "Come Monday, maximum temperatures will be between 14C and 15C, maybe even 17C, so a good few degrees above average."
Cloudy skies are set to accompany the unseasonably warm weather, with "fairly strong" winds and rain coming in from the southwest according to the Met Office.
While some snow is expected on mountain tops, the risk of snow remains low for the majority of the UK this month, according to reports.
The pleasant conditions are expected to last for a few days, before returning to usual on Thursday.
Hurricane Melissa, which swept through Jamaica and the Caribbean as a category five hurricane last week, is expected to have “minimal” influence on the UK.
The rest of November is expected to have relatively settled weather, with average temperatures, overnight frost and dry periods set to become more common.