UK's warm weather set to continue into May with temperatures expected to peak at 23C
The warmest areas are predicted to hit London and Norfolk, with a mercury of 21C set for areas including Kent, Southend, as well as Cambridge, Colchester and Ipswich
The UK's mini heatwave is set to continue into the start of May, according to forecasters.
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Temperatures are expected to climb as high as 23C in parts of southern England on Friday as areas of high pressure remain.
The warmest areas are predicted to hit London and Norfolk, with a mercury of 21C set for areas including Kent, Southend, as well as Cambridge, Colchester and Ipswich.
The weekend will bring more cloud, but conditions are still expected to be balmy, hovering between highs of 19C-21C, according to the Met Office.
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The forecaster's long-range prediction covers Thursday, April 30 to Saturday, May 9 and states: "High pressure is likely to lie close to the UK at the start of this period.
"Most places will be dry with sunny spells and light winds, although there could be some overnight mist and fog.
"Into the first week of May, conditions will probably become more changeable with low-pressure systems becoming more likely.
"This means an increasing chance of showers or longer spells of rain, with a risk of strong winds at times. Temperatures are likely to be close to or slightly above normal."
The forecast added: "Fine and sunny weather will dominate for many over the next couple of days as warm air is drawn northwards across the UK.
"Highs in the low to mid-20s are expected widely across England and Wales today, with the warmest conditions often found in sheltered areas, including parts of northwest Wales, where 24C or even 25C is possible."
The warm weather follows what has already been an exceptionally mild spring where the hottest day of 2026 so far was registered as 26.6C at Kew Gardens in south-west London on April 8.