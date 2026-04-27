The warmest areas are predicted to hit London and Norfolk, with a mercury of 21C set for areas including Kent, Southend, as well as Cambridge, Colchester and Ipswich

Visitors and locals soak up the hot sunshine on the beach at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The UK's mini heatwave is set to continue into the start of May, according to forecasters.

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Temperatures are expected to climb as high as 23C in parts of southern England on Friday as areas of high pressure remain. The warmest areas are predicted to hit London and Norfolk, with a mercury of 21C set for areas including Kent, Southend, as well as Cambridge, Colchester and Ipswich. The weekend will bring more cloud, but conditions are still expected to be balmy, hovering between highs of 19C-21C, according to the Met Office. Read more: Donald Trump says King Charles will be 'very safe' during US visit after assassination attempt at dinner in Washington Read more: Madness star Suggs sings at vigil for student stabbed to death on Primrose Hill

Warm sunshine over the weekend on the south coast with above average temperatures for mid spring. Picture: Alamy

The forecaster's long-range prediction covers Thursday, April 30 to Saturday, May 9 and states: "High pressure is likely to lie close to the UK at the start of this period. "Most places will be dry with sunny spells and light winds, although there could be some overnight mist and fog. "Into the first week of May, conditions will probably become more changeable with low-pressure systems becoming more likely. "This means an increasing chance of showers or longer spells of rain, with a risk of strong winds at times. Temperatures are likely to be close to or slightly above normal."

People relaxing in the warm spring sunshine at Wimbledon Common on Saturday. Picture: Alamy