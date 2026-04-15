It comes after parts of the UK saw highs of 26C last week

Weather maps show that temperatures could reach 20C by Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Temperatures in the UK are expected to rise again later this week with highs of 20C expected.

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Weather forecasters have predicted that the East and Southeast of England will see the highest mercury, which could peak around Thursday afternoon. NetWeather predicts the rest of the country can expect temperatures in and around the mid teens with the chance of light showers. A spokesperson for the forecaster said: "Thursday looks to become drier and brighter with sunny spells and only isolated mainly light showers, warmer too, with temperatures reaching the mid-teens across England, Wales and eastern Scotland, perhaps high teens across eastern England." Read more: Government 'frightened' by social media giants: Peer blasts 'indecisive' Labour ahead of crunch vote on child ban Read more: LIVE: MPs to consider social media ban for under-16s

Locals enjoying sunshine in Minster on Sea, Kent. Picture: Getty

A separate forecaster Metdesk predicts temperatures could rise to around 20C across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Greater London. The areas of high pressure follow unsettled conditions on Wednesday which will bring periods of heavy showers across the country. The Met Office said: "Northern and eastern areas may well see plenty of dry weather. Temperatures likely remaining above average." Long term weather projections for this year remain uncertain with experts predicting that weather phenomenon El Niño may impact patterns around the globe this year.

Temperatures reached a high of 26.6C in Kew Gardens, south west London, last week. Picture: Alamy