Argentina is seeking to inflict “devastating” economic consequences on the people of the Falkland Islands by seeking to block oil exploration and drilling, the Government’s top law officer has claimed.

Argentina has called for the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea to order a halt to the Sea Lion project as a provisional measure before a full arbitration hearing.

Attorney General Ellie Reeves told international judges that Argentina’s objections to the Sea Lion development were rooted in its claim to sovereignty over the South Atlantic territory and are the latest signs in an increasingly assertive campaign by Javier Milei’s government.

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But Ms Reeves told judges at the Hamburg tribunal: “In reality, what Argentina opposes is the Falkland Islands government licensing hydrocarbon activities for the economic benefit of the Falkland islanders.

“What it wants is to take control of those resources for itself.”

She said the order sought by Argentina “would prevent the people of the Falkland Islands from developing their natural resources, as they are entitled to do so, pursuant to their fundamental right to self-determination”.

“The measures sought would have devastating consequences for the Falkland Islands and its people,” she said.

“They risk losing billions of pounds in revenue, which is essential for the island’s economic development.

“The measures would also be catastrophic for the companies involved.”

Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the Falklands and invaded the islands in 1982, triggering a war which saw a British taskforce despatched to successfully retake the territory.

The Buenos Aires government has argued that drilling should not take place until the issue of sovereignty has been resolved.

But the UK said the dispute about sovereignty over land territory fell outside the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea’s arbitration process which is aimed at settling maritime disputes.

Ms Reeves said the UK’s sovereignty over the Falklands dates back to 1765, with “continuous, effective peaceful presence and administration since January 1833”.

“The only interruption to the UK’s peaceful administration was Argentina’s armed invasion of the islands in 1982,” she added.

Argentina has stepped up the dispute over sovereignty with “increasing vigour” in recent weeks and has now sought to enlist the tribunal in its cause, Ms Reeves said.

“The United Kingdom has consistently reiterated its willingness to cooperate with Argentina on issues of mutual interest and concern in the South Atlantic and more widely.

“By contrast, Argentina has chosen to escalate its rhetoric aggressively in recent weeks.”

She said Mr Milei had described the Falklands – which Argentina calls the Malvinas – as a “national cause”.

At the hearing in Hamburg, Argentina’s lawyer Mario Oyarzabal argued that action was needed to block Sea Lion.

“What is at stake cannot be restored,” he said.

“Hydrocarbons are non-renewable resources and their extraction is final.

“Drilling permanently alters the seabed and subsoil. Wells may be plugged, but they cannot be undone. Once extracted, oil cannot be put back.

“No compensation could restore the status quo ante, nor can the information obtained ever be withdrawn.”

He added: “In the event of a blowout or spill, it is Argentina that would bear its consequences and be called upon to respond, not a state that is 12,700 kilometres away.”

But Ms Reeves said Argentina had glossed over its own offshore oil projects.

Mr Oyarzabal referred to a 1995 agreement on co-operation in the South Atlantic, which Argentina pulled out of in 2007, arguing that the British granting of licences for oil exploration showed the UK had refused to work with Buenos Aires.

“Argentina did not abandon co-operation, but, as Argentines know well, it takes two to tango,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the United Kingdom prefers to dance alone.”

He urged the Hamburg court to grant provisional measures halting the Sea Lion project now pending a full resolution of the dispute.

The proceedings will continue on Wednesday, although a ruling could take several weeks.

The Sea Lion development is a joint venture in the South Atlantic Ocean between British and Israeli companies, and contains an estimated 1.7 billion barrels of oil.

Mr Milei previously described the companies’ activities as unlawful and launched economic sanctions on people and firms involved in oil exploration around the islands.