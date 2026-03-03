HMS Duncan could be deployed to the Middle East imminently. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The UK is poised to send a navy warship to the Middle East to help defend the region from Iranian attacks.

Defence Secretary John Healey has met with senior military figures in the last 24 hours, in which they discussed sending HMS Duncan. The Government intends to defend RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus from Iranian attacks after a drone struck the base shortly after midnight on Monday, causing minor material damage to an aircraft hangar. A further two drones were intercepted by British warplanes later that day after they were scrambled from the air base. The UK currently has no ability to defend Cyprus against ballistic missile attacks and there are fears the island could be vulnerable from further Iranian attacks. Read more: Another attack on Cyprus RAF air base as two drones intercepted - and troops and families ordered to run for cover Read more: 'Cheap, global, and unstoppable': Defence expert warns UK air defences must evolve after RAF Cyprus drone strike

The Royal Navy guided missile destroyer HMS Duncan. Picture: Alamy

LBC has contacted the Ministry of Defence for comment. France is also planning to send two warships to guard the RAF base in Cyprus, which came shortly after Greece also stepped in by offering military support. France is sending two frigates to supplement forces already in the region and the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier strike group, which has been ordered to deploy to the area from the Baltic Sea. French President Emmanuel Macron and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides had a phone call "in the context of strengthening the precautionary measures being taken," according to Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis. HMS Duncan recently finished a four-day live training exercise off the Welsh coast in which it defended itself against multiple drone attacks and simulated threats. The training took place at MOD Aberporth and tested the ship’s full offensive and defensive capabilities in both daylight and nighttime condition.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has come in for criticism by Donald Trump for not acting quicker. Picture: Getty

HMS Duncan, which weighs 7,500 tonnes, is an air defence destroyer and one of the most advanced warships on the globe. It can travel at speeds of up to 30knots and has an operational range of 7,000 nautical miles and is purpose-built for anti-aircraft and anti-missile warfare. It is armed with the Navy's Sea Viper missile system which can protect both land and sea forces from aircraft, missile and drone attacks. The Sea Viper can launch eight missiles in under ten seconds and guide up to 16 missiles simultaneously. RAF personnel and their families at the Akrotiri air base were ordered to return to their homes and take cover over a new security threat on Monday. Personnel were instructed to "return to their homes and stay inside until further notice," and were told to move away from windows and take cover behind or beneath substantial, solid furniture". Three British schools on the island were closed with immediate effect, two of which are on RAF Akrotiri and a third on the separate Dhekelia Garrison on the east of the island.

Paphos International Airport was also evacuated after an unidentified drone was detected within the facility’s restricted airspace. Greece has also said it will send two frigates and fighter jets to defend Cyprus, meaning it will have more naval assets in the area than the UK. Posting on X, National Security & Geopolitical Advisory, Henry Bolton, criticised the Government for taking too long in taking action. He wrote: "Had our government had its wits about it, we'd have parked two Type 45 destroyers off Cyprus as goalkeepers.

"HMS Duncan should have already sailed. HMS Dauntless must be made ready to sail and leave in 72 hours. Why has this not happened? Once again, weak and indecisive leadership. That's why". Shadow Defence Secretary, James Cartlidge, also posted on X: "HMS Duncan must go & go now - we need the highly capable air defence it provides to protect RAF Akrotiri. It begs the question: why wasn’t she already there?" The comment come hours after Donald Trump accused the Prime Minister of dithering over the Iran war, and claimed he was "not being helpful". In his latest outburst, the President said: "[Sir Keir] has not been helpful. I never thought I’d see that. I never thought I’d see that from the UK. "We love the UK. It’s a different world, actually. It’s just a much different kind of relationship that we’ve had with your country before".

A transport aircraft prepares for landing at UK.'s RAF Akrotiri air base. Picture: Alamy