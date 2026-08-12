The UK is bracing for the hottest day of the year amid a wide-ranging drought and the fifth heatwave of the summer scorching Britain. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The UK is bracing for the hottest day of the year amid a wide-ranging drought and the fifth heatwave of the summer scorching Britain.

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Thursday is set to see temperatures reach 38C in the south-east and London, with a Met Office amber warning in place for much of the central UK. If temperatures rise above 36C, it will be the first August day to see this threshold crossed since 2020, when 36.4C was recorded at Heathrow and Kew Gardens. The hazardous heat is set to surpass the record for the year so far - when 38C was recorded in Norfolk on June 26. Read More: What will September weather be like in the UK? Read More: Burnham considers disposable BBQ ban amid heatwave and wildfire risk

Thursday is set to see temperatures reach 38C in the south-east and London, with a Met Office amber warning in place for much of the central UK. Picture: Alamy

Alongside the heat alert issued by the Met Office, the UK's Health Security Agency has also issued an amber heat health warning spanning the entirety of the UK. The UKHSA says that the heat will likely cause a spike in deaths - amid a sweltering summer. Many Brits will go on waiting for welcome rain - with much of the UK not forecast to see any for at least another week. The highest temperatures in the heatwaves of June and July were 38C and 35.5C - with 2026 seeing the first time in recorded history that a temperature higher than 35C has been seen in the UK for four consecutive calendar months. In response to the forecast, firefighters are raising the alarm about potential wildfires spreading across Britain, as the weeks without rain turn parched grass into a tinderbox. The National Fire Chiefs Council has urged retailers to pull disposable barbecues from the shelves, warning that they could provide the spark that causes a major blaze.

Alongside the heat alert issued by the Met Office, the UK's Health Security Agency has also issued an amber heat health warning spanning the entirety of the UK. Picture: Met Office

The Prime Minister urged “all retailers big and small” to pull the barbecues from their shelves as he warned extreme heat conditions “could be with us for some weeks yet”. His comments came after chairing a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee in response to the prolonged spell of exceptionally hot and dry weather on Wednesday. England and Wales have already seen as many wildfires this year as in the whole of 2025. Some 1,017 wildfires have been recorded in England and Wales this year, according to data shared by the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), the same as last year’s record-breaking total. Most major UK supermarkets have suspended sales of disposable barbecues in recent weeks in line with voluntary guidance from the NFCC. Mr Burnham urged all shops to stop selling them and indicated that an outright ban could be considered in future summers. He said: “The big risk in terms of risk to the wider regions across the country is the risk of wildfires. What we are seeing is multiple serious incidents across the country. “Fire services, by and large, are supporting each other through mutual aid to deal with those incidents but we are keeping a very close watching brief on them. “There is advice to the public here not to use disposable barbecues. We have today confirmed through the National Fire Chiefs Council that the framework restricting the retail sale of those disposable barbecues is being extended.

“Now I would ask all retailers big and small to adhere to that framework. “Longer term we will look at whether a temporary ban in the summer months is justified.” The Prime Minister said there had been a “significant number of excess deaths from heat this summer already” and urged the public to follow health advice, including checking in on elderly friends and relatives. Asked if there was still a case for drilling the outstanding North Sea fossil fuel deposits given the impact of climate change, Mr Burnham replied: “It is really important that we deal today with the situation that we are in right now and we focus on making sure that we have the serious incidents under control across the country, and those incidents are under control.”

The Prime Minister said there had been a “significant number of excess deaths from heat this summer already” and urged the public to follow health advice, including checking in on elderly friends and relatives. Picture: Getty

He later said: “The bigger questions obviously will come at the right moment in time. “But I have said that we have had it all but confirmed that this is the hottest summer on record, and as we go through it, we need to realise that these conditions could be with us for some weeks yet. “There is some rain forecast, but not necessarily rain that will change the situation fundamentally. So we are looking at a dry prospect going forward.” Nearly three-quarters of England and the whole of Wales are in drought, heaping pressure on water resources for households, agriculture and the environment, and temperatures are expected to climb as high as 38C in some parts of England on Thursday. A key climate adviser has warned it “gets worse from here” until the greenhouse gas emissions – mostly caused by burning fossil fuels in power plants, vehicles, home heating and industry – behind global warming are cut to zero overall, known as net zero.