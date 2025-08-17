Dry weather will continue across the UK after Britain baked during last week's 33C heatwave. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Dry weather will continue across the UK after Britain baked during last week's 33C heatwave.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Parts of the country could see temperatures reach 27C on Monday and Tuesday. A northeasterly breeze means northern and eastern parts of the UK will be cooler on these days, reaching up to the low-20s. Read More: Robert Jenrick under fire over support for Epping asylym hotel protests Read More: Putin agreed to 'game-changing' robust security guarantees at Alaska talks, US envoy says Some showers with the odd rumble of thunder could hit south-west England and south Wales on Monday and Tuesday, but most places will be dry throughout the week. Wetter, windier and more unsettled weather may move in from the Atlantic by Bank Holiday Monday.

Parts of the country could see temperatures reach 27C on Monday and Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

The continued dry spell comes after officials warned England was suffering from "nationally significant" water shortfalls, despite rain in July. Sunday's highest temperature was 27.7C in Somerset, while West Sussex and Inverness, Scotland, also reached 27C. Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: "Where people get the sunshine it'll still feel fairly pleasant, it'll just be a bit chillier than it has been of late." He added: "We had a couple of cooler days, yesterday (and) the day before. "The odd spot here and there might be just holding on to a heatwave, but I think most places have dipped below their criteria and may have sort of come up again. "I would say (the heatwave) finished over the weekend." Clouds are expected to arrive later in the week and the cooler air in the north and east will travel towards southern and western areas. Maximum temperatures will fall to 23C to 24C by Wednesday and Thursday.

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC