Wales and most of England are still officially in drought, despite the UK experiencing the wettest week since February.

Hosepipe bans that had previously been publicised are still in force, companies have said, on the back of a summer that had five heatwaves and was, according to the Met Office, the hottest in British history.

Tuesday has been a wet affair, with rain seen all morning and into the afternoon in London, where the heat has been most severe.

The Environment Agency has said that the week to the end of August and beginning of September brought the most amount of rain in the UK since February, with central England, the most affected, getting 48mm.

The agency has not made any changes to its list of places in drought, although more rain is said to be on the way.

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