The figures come as some parts of the country face a fifth heatwave of the summer, with amber warnings in place for parts of England on Thursday when temperatures could hit 38C in some spots.

People relax on Hampstead Heath as forecasters say Britain is on course for hottest summer ever. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The UK is on course for its hottest summer on record – with only average conditions needed for the rest of August to beat the record set only last year, the Met Office said.

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Provisional statistics from the Met Office show that the mean temperature for the summer so far, from June 1, stands at 16.48C – which is 1.88C above the 1991 to 2020 average. To equal the 16.12C seen in 2025 – the UK’s warmest summer on record – the rest of August would only need to be 0.21C below the long-term average, and any warmer than this would establish a new record for the country, the Met Office said. And for England and Wales, which have seen temperatures more than 2C above average so far this summer, it is even more likely that June to August 2026 will be record-breaking.

The exposed, dried mud bed of Hollow Pond, where the water levels have significantly dropped, in east London. Picture: PA

The figures come as some parts of the country face a fifth heatwave of the summer, with amber warnings in place for parts of England on Thursday when temperatures could hit 38C in some spots. Nearly three quarters of England and the whole of Wales are in drought, after a record dry July and very dry start to August has combined with high temperatures to put pressure on water resources for households, agriculture and the environment. Earlier the Met Office issued an amber warning for extreme heat as some parts of England face temperatures of up to 38C. The forecaster has issued the warning for London and parts of the South East, East Midlands, East of England, West Midlands and South Yorkshire from 9am to midnight on Thursday as temperatures are to climb to 37C or 38C in some places. It is the latest surge in heat in a summer marked by extreme weather, with a record dry July for England and Wales, widespread drought and multiple heatwaves.

Fire chiefs have warned of sustained fire risk in the hot, dry conditions, with July the busiest on record for wildfires and firefighters responding to 185 wildfires in the first 10 days of August. The Met Office says that after a warm night, a spell of “very hot weather” will affect England on Thursday, with the highest temperatures in parts of the East, South East and Midlands, potentially affecting transport, infrastructure and health. Met Office chief forecaster Chris Bulmer said: “While the peak heat will be more short-lived than recent heatwaves, temperatures widely into the mid-30s Celsius on Thursday brings the potential for impacts for some, which is why a Met Office warning has been issued.“

People in Brockwell Park, south London with a view of the Shard and the city in the background. Picture: Alamy

High pressure is now becoming dominant and temperatures will build day-by-day. Southerly and south-easterly winds will also tap into the hot conditions over Europe which helps develop this further notable heat in what has been a hot and dry summer so far for many in the south of the UK.” The Met Office warning highlights the likely health impacts of the latest spike in temperatures, as well as the risk of incidents in open water, travel disruption and the potential for power cuts.Amber health heat alerts are already in place for most of England including the Midlands, South East, North West and South West, and a yellow alert is in force for the North East from Tuesday morning until Friday evening. Officials have urged people to take simple steps to stay safe, such as drinking plenty of water, checking on vulnerable friends and family, and avoiding the sun at the hottest part of the day. There are warnings older people are more at risk from the extreme heat, with Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s charity director, saying that as people age, their bodies find it harder to adapt to extremes of heat and cold “Even younger and otherwise healthy people can feel the effects of very hot weather, but with temperatures forecast to reach up to 36°C in some areas, the risks can be much greater for older people,” she said. She urged people to check in on older neighbours, friends and relatives to see if they need support such as picking up the shopping or lending them a fan. The UK is battling with the growing spectre of worsening extreme weather fuelled by climate change, which is mostly driven by burning fossil fuels for power plants, vehicles, home heating and industry. Record-breaking heatwaves in May and June led to the deaths of more than 2,800 people, while parts of the country were hit with further heatwaves last month as England and Wales endured their driest Julys since records began in 1836. Almost three quarters of England and the whole of Wales are now in drought, with farmers struggling with a lack of water, 27 million customers under hosepipe bans, the risk of wildfires and the impact on nature. The Environment Agency said 71.3% of England is experiencing “flash drought”, as a dry start to August followed the country’s driest July on record.Flash drought is one which develops very quickly because of a combination of very low rainfall and high temperatures. The agency said the East Midlands, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, Kent and East Sussex, and Solent and the South Downs became the latest areas to move into drought on Monday. Firefighters have been battling a series of fires across the UK, including one in the New Forest National Park, Hampshire.Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said on Tuesday that crews had worked through the night, battling a challenging change in wind direction, and were managing to contain the fire, which started after a van caught fire on the A31 near Ringwood on Sunday. The area hit by the blaze is protected heathland and home to a number of rare species, according to the New Forest National Park Authority.South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said on Monday night that crews were attending “multiple wildfire incidents”, including at Cwmavon Woods in Blaenavon, Wattsville in Sirhowy Valley and Abernant in Aberdare. Firefighters have responded to 966 wildfires across England and Wales this year, including 185 in the first 10 days of August alone, while July was the busiest month on record for wildfires with 458 incidents, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said.

Racegoers enjoyed horse racing at the 80's Racenight at Royal Windsor Racecourse in Windsor. Picture: Alamy