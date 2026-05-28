UK weather forecast for June as Met Office predicts changing conditions

By William Mata

The record-breaking heat of May is set to cool as the month ends, with the Met Office predicting there could be more typical weather ahead.

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Tuesday, May 26, was the hottest day of 2026 so far when temperatures hit 35C and it came amid a week of heat, where the record for May fell several times. UK Health Security Agency amber alerts for the South West, South East, London, East and West Midlands and the East of England will remain in place until 5pm on Thursday, May 28. It comes as a teenage boy became the 10th to die in a water incident amid the heatwave, after he drowned swimming in a pond in Kent. Here is how the weather is forecast for the weeks ahead.

People enjoy a punt tour past Clare College and King's College Chapel on the River Cam in Cambridge. Picture: Alamy

What is the June 2026 UK weather forecast? The weather is set to cool from Thursday, May 28, night when evening showers have been forecast for parts of the UK. "From Friday, temperatures will continue to ease and turn fresher as the hot spell breaks," the Met Office said. "Most will see a noticeable drop from the hottest conditions of recent days, but still above average for many, with the peaks of 28C increasingly confined to the far southeast." For the first week of June, the Met Office has forecast a "changeable period" with "drier spells and some showers or longer spells of rain at times". Average temperatures for June are 18-25C.

Beach weather has been enjoyed throughout May. Picture: Alamy