The Met Office has said "further spells of rain" and "strong winds" are on their way in October after a wet and windy start to autumn.

For its mid-September outlook, the Met Office has said that temperatures will remain warm and rather humid, with most areas seeing above 20C, with rain on the way.

Many areas will stay cloudy, with some rain around the coasts and hills in the west of England, the forecaster said.

While a longer-term prediction of rain has blown hopes of an Indian summer, the showers will go some way to restoring the UK's water reserves after a summer of heatwaves and drought.

The UK is now set to experience a greater risk of flooding and a wetter autumn than average.

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