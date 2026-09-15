October could pile more 'strong winds and showers on UK' says Met Office
Wet and windy start to autumn likely to continue, forecaster says
The Met Office has said "further spells of rain" and "strong winds" are on their way in October after a wet and windy start to autumn.
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For its mid-September outlook, the Met Office has said that temperatures will remain warm and rather humid, with most areas seeing above 20C, with rain on the way.
Many areas will stay cloudy, with some rain around the coasts and hills in the west of England, the forecaster said.
While a longer-term prediction of rain has blown hopes of an Indian summer, the showers will go some way to restoring the UK's water reserves after a summer of heatwaves and drought.
The UK is now set to experience a greater risk of flooding and a wetter autumn than average.
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What will the UK weather be like in October?
October is largely set to be unsettled, with further rain and strong winds.
The Met Office said: "A changeable theme is likely to continue, with further spells of rain and showers arriving from the North Atlantic, perhaps accompanied by strong winds at times.
"These are more likely to affect northern and western parts, but could also affect the wider UK if such systems push east or southeastwards.
"Some settled spells are also possible during this period; these are most likely in the south. Temperatures for the period as a whole will probably be close to average overall."
The Met Office has said that its longer-range forecast has little detail and will become more accurate closer to the time.