When will it rain again in the UK?
Sun and more sun is predicted by the Met Office as the UK surpasses its longest-ever unbroken dry spell
The UK is in its longest unbroken dry spell in almost 30 years, but Brits will have to wait a little longer for rain, according to the latest forecasts.
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A 13-day run of temperatures hitting 30C has already been recorded in Britain, and while temperatures have now cooled, the 15-day unbroken dry spell from 1997 was broken.
An isolated downpour in Devon and Cornwall broke the streak, but the rest of the UK has seen no reprieve, and the Met Office has said that southern England might see no let-up.
The Met Office said: "Into perhaps the start of next week, more unsettled weather with rain at times, especially across northern parts of the UK.
"This rain may very well reach southern areas too, but could become more light and patchy here.
"Confidence becomes lower as we approach the turn of the month, but there are signs that high pressure will return, which means dry conditions would resume, especially in the south.”
The heat has led to hosepipe bans being implemented across the UK, with two million people now being subjected to the restrictions.
Here is what we know about when it might next rain in the UK.
Read also: UK heatwave to ease across weekend as parts of UK see longest unbroken run of days without rain
For many, it will be another dry and sunny week, but for some in the far north and northwest, it will be cooler with some rain.— Met Office (@metoffice) July 20, 2026
Find out more in our Week Ahead forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/ICsuWwadDz
When will it rain in the UK?
Overnight, from Tuesday, July 21, into Wednesday, July 22, there will be light showers into northern Scotland, according to the Met Office.
There might be the odd shower into East Anglia on Wednesday, but it will likely be a dry day for most of England and Wales.
“Where rain is desperately needed there will barely be a drop,” said Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern. “And not just for Tuesday and Wednesday, but much of the week ahead.
“There is little chance of any significant rainfall for any of the rain-starved regions at least until the weekend, if not beyond, even if it does become a bit more changeable.”
The Met Office has given little chance of significant rainfall in the south of England until at least August 4, when its longer term forecast kicks in. This reads: “Some rain is still likely at times, especially across northern parts.
"Although many areas may see mainly dry weather for much of the period, occasional summertime thunderstorms are possible on some days given the right ingredients.”