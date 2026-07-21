The UK is in its longest unbroken dry spell in almost 30 years, but Brits will have to wait a little longer for rain, according to the latest forecasts.

A 13-day run of temperatures hitting 30C has already been recorded in Britain, and while temperatures have now cooled, the 15-day unbroken dry spell from 1997 was broken.

An isolated downpour in Devon and Cornwall broke the streak, but the rest of the UK has seen no reprieve, and the Met Office has said that southern England might see no let-up.

The Met Office said: "Into perhaps the start of next week, more unsettled weather with rain at times, especially across northern parts of the UK.

"This rain may very well reach southern areas too, but could become more light and patchy here.

"Confidence becomes lower as we approach the turn of the month, but there are signs that high pressure will return, which means dry conditions would resume, especially in the south.”

The heat has led to hosepipe bans being implemented across the UK, with two million people now being subjected to the restrictions.

Here is what we know about when it might next rain in the UK.

Read also: UK heatwave to ease across weekend as parts of UK see longest unbroken run of days without rain