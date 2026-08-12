More days of hot weather and heatwaves are possible into September, the Met Office has said, as the UK bakes in a record dry spell.

England and Wales recorded their driest ever July, and there is another weather warning this week for extreme heat, as hosepipe bans continue amid a drought.

An amber alert for "extreme heat" has been issued by the Met Office for a large part of England this week.

The Environment Agency, meanwhile, has said that 71.3% of England is experiencing “flash drought”, as a dry start to August followed the country’s driest July on record.

But widespread rainfall and repair to the parched grass seen around the UK might not come for a while yet, as the Met Office has forecast "periods of dry weather for many regions" in its early look into September weather.

Here is the full long-term forecast for next month as it stands.

Read more: England and Wales suffer driest July on record but Tuesday may bring relief for parts of UK