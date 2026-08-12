What will September weather be like in the UK?
Forecast of more heatwaves and days of hot weather for Britain, after the driest ever July for the country
More days of hot weather and heatwaves are possible into September, the Met Office has said, as the UK bakes in a record dry spell.
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England and Wales recorded their driest ever July, and there is another weather warning this week for extreme heat, as hosepipe bans continue amid a drought.
An amber alert for "extreme heat" has been issued by the Met Office for a large part of England this week.
The Environment Agency, meanwhile, has said that 71.3% of England is experiencing “flash drought”, as a dry start to August followed the country’s driest July on record.
But widespread rainfall and repair to the parched grass seen around the UK might not come for a while yet, as the Met Office has forecast "periods of dry weather for many regions" in its early look into September weather.
Here is the full long-term forecast for next month as it stands.
Read more: England and Wales suffer driest July on record but Tuesday may bring relief for parts of UK
What will September weather be like in the UK?
The average temperature for the UK in September is 17C but this could be exceeded, the Met Office has predicted in its longer-term forecast, with heatwaves a possibility.
For August 26 to September 9, it said: "High pressure will probably be dominant in the vicinity of the UK during this period, meaning periods of dry weather for many regions.
"However, some more unsettled or changeable interludes are probable at times, bringing showers or some longer spells of rain, although overall rainfall amounts are more likely to be below average than above.
"Temperatures will likely be above average, and some spells of hot weather and heatwaves are possible, especially in the south."
The weather agency said that its longer-term forecasts are less reliable, with more accurate information to come in the weeks ahead.