By Henry Moore

Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing as many people are due to return to school or work after the festive period.

A string of snow and ice warnings were in place across the UK for Monday as the Met Office warned that cold conditions would bring a range of wintry hazards for the next few days. Much of Scotland, which is covered by several amber snow warnings, should be braced for the worst of the weather. An amber weather warning, covering Aberdeen, Aviemore in the Cairngorms, and Ullapool, Ross-shire, through to 10am on Monday, forecasts “heavy snow” and travel disruption. Read more: UK weather warnings for snow and ice in place as freezing temperatures sees sports fixtures cancelled Read more: Snow, ice and freezing temperatures set to disrupt travel across UK

Separate yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place for Wales, Greater Manchester and south-west England, while much of the east coast of England is covered by a yellow warning for ice. A yellow warning for snow and ice covers much of Scotland north of Glasgow, and expires at midnight on Monday. The warnings cover much of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire areas, Orkney, Shetland, and Outer Hebridean Islands, from Sunday evening until 10am on Monday, with the potential for another 5cm to 10cm of snow accumulating at low levels, and 20cm to 30cm on high ground. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold health alert, as an early warning that adverse temperatures are likely to affect health and wellbeing, for England, running until Tuesday. Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, urged people to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.

He warned: “The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.” The Met Office warned that people living in the regions covered by the amber weather warning could expect travel disruption, and that rural communities could become cut off. It also said flights could be cancelled, and that mobile phone coverage could be affected. Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said snow showers could be expected in the north of Scotland, and some places within the amber warning areas could see a further 20cm to 30cm accumulate by Monday morning. He added: “Elsewhere in the UK, snow showers, ice and frost are expected at times but milder air will make attempts to spread eastward from Tuesday.

