What is the Spring of Deception? UK temperatures fall after 18C heat
After balmy 18C sun in February, Brits have not been fooled into thinking that spring has arrived
Brits are not daring to dream after temperatures reached 18C on Wednesday, making it the hottest day of the year so far - but was it too good to be true?
At least one weary section of the internet seems to think the sunshine after weeks of rain might be a "spring of deception," even though London was hotter than Athens.
Britain has been stuck in a rainy cycle, with jet stream effects creating a weather system that has seen cooler conditions trapped over the Isles. And, sadly for those who were hoping the sun was going to stick around, Thursday will be a cooler affair with tops of 14C.
For February 28 to March 9, the Met Office said: “Changeable conditions are expected, with Atlantic frontal systems spreading across the UK, interspersed with drier and brighter interludes.
“Rainfall will typically be heaviest in the northwest, with much less reaching sheltered eastern areas. Some snow is possible across high ground in the north."
But what is a Spring of Deception and is the UK set for one?
What is the Spring of Deception?
Spring of Deception is not an official term, and certainly not one endorsed by the Met Office, but is often seen online as a joking reference to unseasonably warm weather in winter that cannot last.
Also known as Fool's Spring, the joke is often seen on Instagram and Facebook as a nod to the unpredictability of British weather and that any signs of promise are too often followed by a squashing of all hope.
In some charts shared, Spring of Deception is followed by Third Winter, which is a grim prediction that may hold true in 2026.
This is followed by "The Polloning" on one widely shared chart, referring to the April/May period when hay fever cases are at their worst - although there were reports of antihistamine tablets being sought this week due to the February warmth.
Of course, the Met Office does have its official seasons guide, which lists only winter, spring, summer, and autumn.
The weather service states that spring begins on March 1 in the meteorological calendar and on March 21 in the astronomical calendar.
It might go without saying that there is no official date for the Spring of Deception!