Brits are not daring to dream after temperatures reached 18C on Wednesday, making it the hottest day of the year so far - but was it too good to be true?

At least one weary section of the internet seems to think the sunshine after weeks of rain might be a "spring of deception," even though London was hotter than Athens.

Britain has been stuck in a rainy cycle, with jet stream effects creating a weather system that has seen cooler conditions trapped over the Isles. And, sadly for those who were hoping the sun was going to stick around, Thursday will be a cooler affair with tops of 14C.

For February 28 to March 9, the Met Office said: “Changeable conditions are expected, with Atlantic frontal systems spreading across the UK, interspersed with drier and brighter interludes.

“Rainfall will typically be heaviest in the northwest, with much less reaching sheltered eastern areas. Some snow is possible across high ground in the north."

But what is a Spring of Deception and is the UK set for one?