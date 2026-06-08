UK temperatures to rise again - with some areas set for 30C days
After a week-long May heatwave, June is set to see its first hot spell within days
Temperatures are set to rise over the weekend with some parts of the UK potentially reaching 30°C or higher, according to the Met Office.
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The expected increase comes just days after a heatwave that broke several records. This included the hottest day ever recorded in May, when temperatures reached 35.1°C at Kew Gardens in London.
The forecast for the remainder of the week is less bright, with rain and showers expected to continue across much of the country until Friday.
However, conditions could change significantly over the weekend, with temperatures forecast to rise well above the seasonal average of around 21°C for southern England.
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The change in weather is being driven by a shift in the jet stream, a fast-flowing band of strong winds located around five to seven miles above the Earth's surface, which is currently passing over the UK.
Dan Stroud, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said temperatures are expected to be "quite widely above average, especially across the south on Saturday, and even more so on Sunday."
However, Stroud cautioned that exactly how far temperatures will rise remains uncertain.
While the average temperature for southern England at this time of year is around 21°C, he said the extent to which temperatures exceed that level is still "open to a fair amount of debate".
Despite the uncertainty, he noted that there is growing evidence temperatures will be "heading comfortably into the high 20s", with some areas potentially exceeding 30°C on Sunday and Monday.
The Met Office expects the warmest conditions to be felt across southern and south-east England over the weekend.
In the meantime, unsettled weather will continue, with Tuesday bringing sunny spells and showers to many areas, while heavy summer showers are also expected across northern parts of the country.