After a week-long May heatwave, June is set to see its first hot spell within days

Temperatures are set to rise over the weekend with some parts of the UK potentially reaching 30°C or higher, according to the Met Office. . Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Temperatures are set to rise over the weekend with some parts of the UK potentially reaching 30°C or higher, according to the Met Office.

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The expected increase comes just days after a heatwave that broke several records. This included the hottest day ever recorded in May, when temperatures reached 35.1°C at Kew Gardens in London. The forecast for the remainder of the week is less bright, with rain and showers expected to continue across much of the country until Friday. However, conditions could change significantly over the weekend, with temperatures forecast to rise well above the seasonal average of around 21°C for southern England. Read More: Iranian military says it's stopping strikes on Israel Read More: Mix of heavy rain and sun forecast for next week ahead of warmer temperatures

The forecast for the remainder of the week is less bright, with rain and showers expected to continue across much of the country until Friday. Picture: Alamy