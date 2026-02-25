It comes after weeks of rain and grey skies

Brits are set to experience spring-like temperatures of 18C this week (FILE). Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Brits will bask in 18C temperatures today as Spring sunshine arrives in the UK after weeks of rain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Uncharacteristically warm weather will hit much of England and Wales on Wednesday, marking a distinct change from weeks of wet and windy weather. These temperatures would mean parts of southeastern and central England are set to be hotter than Greek capital, Athens. While south and central England basks in spring-like temperatures, the north will be closer to average, experiencing rain and 13C weather. Read more: End of wet weather in sight as warmer days in store for Brits

The sunshine is only set to last one day before the wet weather returns (FILE). Picture: Alamy