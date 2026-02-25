Brits bask in 18C temperatures as UK to be hotter than Barcelona
It comes after weeks of rain and grey skies
Brits will bask in 18C temperatures today as Spring sunshine arrives in the UK after weeks of rain.
Uncharacteristically warm weather will hit much of England and Wales on Wednesday, marking a distinct change from weeks of wet and windy weather.
These temperatures would mean parts of southeastern and central England are set to be hotter than Greek capital, Athens.
While south and central England basks in spring-like temperatures, the north will be closer to average, experiencing rain and 13C weather.
The Met Office forecast for Wednesday reads: “Early fog clearing, then dry and very mild with warm sunny spells during Wednesday.
“Winds slowly ease throughout the day but remaining breezy along the coast. Maximum temperature 18C.”
Despite Wednesday’s warm weather, conditions will be more unsettled as the week goes on, the Met Office added.
Its forecast for Wednesday to Friday states: “Rain in the north and west on Wednesday.
“Drier in the southeast with pleasant spells of sunshine. Wetter and windier for all on Thursday. Cooler, with sunshine and showers Friday.”
For February 28 to March 9, the Met Office said: “Changeable conditions are expected, with Atlantic frontal systems spreading across the UK, interspersed with drier and brighter interludes.
“Rainfall will typically be heaviest in the northwest, with much less reaching sheltered eastern areas. Some snow is possible across high ground in the north.
The UK has experienced a distinct lack of sunshine over the winter months this year, experiencing just 70% of its average so far.