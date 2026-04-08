Londoners enjoy sunshine and hot weather in St James’s Park as temperatures reach 26C in the capital. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Brits are experiencing a second day of scorching temperatures today as the mercury hits 25C for the second day in a row.

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Temperatures soared on Tuesday, with 24.8C recorded in Mona, on the island of Anglesey in Wales. It has been even hotter today, with temperatures widely expected to surpass 25C in parts of England. The Met Office said: “The highest temperatures in the UK have been in north-west Wales today. Read more: Brits to bask in sunny weather with three warmest days of 2026 coming this week

London, UK. 08 April 2026. Londoners and tourists enjoy sunshine and hot weather in St James’s Park as temperatures reach 26C in the capital. Credit: Waldemar Sikora / Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

“Here we’ve had the warmest 7th April on record and the highest temperature of 2026 so far. “We’re very likely to see higher temperatures as we move through the rest of spring and towards summer.” By 4pm it will be hotter in the UK capital than Cairo in Egypt and Athens in Greece, according to reports. Temperatures are also forecast to top Tunis, Tunisia, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, at around the same time. For some, the warmth is particularly well-timed coinciding with school Easter holidays, as people flocked to the beach to enjoy the sunshine. Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said: “There really is no place like Brighton when the sun is shining and we’re definitely seeing people keen to take advantage of the sunshine today – not just on the beach itself, but also visiting our brilliant seafront cafes and bars, or enjoying a walk along the prom. “Our new seafront park in Hove has been incredibly busy as well, with families making the most of the school holidays at our skatepark. “We’re officially the sunniest city in England and we know how to have fun when the sun it out.” A spokesperson for Weymouth Town Council said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many people choosing to enjoy the sun on Weymouth beach and we’re looking forward to welcoming more visitors to our town, so they can enjoy all the fun our resort has to offer. “Roll on summer!” A spokesperson for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said: “It’s great to see people enjoying BCP’s beautiful beaches in the warm weather, and we want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable visit.

Today will be the warmest day of the year so far with the potential for some record-breaking early April heat 🌡️📈



But it won't last. Colder and more changeable conditions will move eastwards tomorrow, with a rather windy and showery weekend on the cards 🌦️🌬️ pic.twitter.com/1BoQBgAtjw — Met Office (@metoffice) April 8, 2026