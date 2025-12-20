Heavy rain could bring travel chaos today as nearly 25 million cars take to the roads ahead of Christmas.

The AA has predicted the upward trend of people going away for Christmas will continue, with 24.4 million cars expected on UK roads on Friday afternoon as schools close for the holidays.

The Met Office said heavy rain this weekend could make conditions worse in areas already at risk of flooding. On Friday afternoon, it had 36 flood warnings and 167 flood alerts in place across England.

Heavy downpours are expected this weekend when millions of cars will hit the roads ahead of what is set to be the busiest Christmas getaway on record.

If you are travelling this morning, there could be some patches of fog for parts of the UK. Stay #WeatherReady with some simple tips and advice for travelling in fog from our partners https://t.co/o0o6MyE8kA pic.twitter.com/QRYNHTgg9b

The motoring organisation said it is likely there will be congestion around retail hotspots and motorway interchanges.The Met Office said the heavy rain will give way to drier, brighter conditions from Christmas Eve.

Although easterly winds will make it feel colder over the festive period, the forecaster said there are “no strong indications” of snow, meaning the UK is likely to miss out on a white Christmas for the second year running.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “There are still signs that the weather is going to change fairly significantly by Christmas Day, which of course is now just a week away.

“But up until then, unfortunately, it’s more of the same – more of the same Atlantic-driven weather fronts coming in, weather fronts coming in from the west.”

The drier, more settled conditions are expected to last through the run-up to the new year, with some areas likely to see overnight frost and fog.