Heavy rain and strong winds could turn to snow in the coming days as freezing temperatures descend on the UK.

The forecaster said: “Cloudy with further outbreaks of rain, though some brief drier and brighter interludes developing at times.

This wet weather is set to turn colder come Thursday, with the Met Office warning of snow in parts of Scotland and freezing temperatures elsewhere.

Brits have been battered by heavy rain and winds so far this week, with weather warnings in place across much of England, Scotland and Wales.

“Rain most persistent in eastern Scotland, with snow falling over the hills here too.”

This is set to continue on Friday, with Newcastle, Durham, Sunderland and Scotland all seeing potential snowfall.

This potential snowfall comes with the arrival of Atlantic air, which will clash with a cold blast from the East.

“Weather systems moving in from the Atlantic will continue to attempt to push in from the west, but tending to stall in the vicinity of the UK as they encounter high pressure to the north and northeast,” the Met’s long-term forecast reads.

“As a result, further spells of rain or showers are likely at times. These may be heavy and persistent, especially in the south and west, with the best of any drier interludes in the far north and northeast.

“Whilst mild conditions are expected to encroach into the south and southwest at times, it is likely to turn somewhat colder through this period, bringing the risk of some snow showers, most likely across hills in Scotland and northern England.”