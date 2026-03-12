Parts of Scotland are expected to see snow showers on Friday, after blustery conditions hit much of the UK on Thursday.

Read more: Yellow weather warning for wind in place as snow showers expected in parts of the UK

A Met Office forecaster said: “Blustery wintry showers will affect central and north-west Scotland during Thursday afternoon and evening but are expected to become more frequent during the second half of the night before easing on Friday morning.

Up to 5cm of snow is expected across the region, with 10cm possible on higher ground.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Friday morning, covering an area north of Stirling and around Fort William.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and ice across central parts of Scotland Friday 00:00 to 09:00 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/AO5eNAQdlY

“Two to 5cm of snow is expected fairly widely across the area, with 10cm possible in places above about 350 metres.”

The snow and ice warning is in place until 9am on Friday. There may be travel disruption in the area as well as icy surfaces.

On Thursday, a yellow warning of wind is in place for central, southern and north-eastern Scotland, as well as the north of England. A separate yellow warning for wind is in place for Northern Ireland.

Forecasters said that in Scotland and England, gusts of 50-55mph are expected widely, while some coastal areas and places downwind of high ground could see gusts of 60mph or even 70mph.

They warned of potential delays to road, rail, ferry and air transport and said there may be some short-term loss of power and other services.

ScotRail warned passengers that journeys may take a little longer as Network Rail Scotland has put speed restrictions in place on some routes due to the conditions.

Speed restrictions are in place on the West Highland Line, the Highland Main Line and the Far North and Kyle Lines.

Some Caledonian MacBrayne ferry services on Scotland’s west coast have been disrupted due to the windy conditions.

In Aberdeenshire, the A90 was blocked in both directions at Fordoun for a time due to a fallen power line, which was lying across both the north and southbound carriageways, before being cleared just after 9am.

The wind warning for Scotland and England is in place until 8pm on Thursday.

The Met Office said the strong winds are associated with an “active weather front moving south-eastwards across the UK”.

It said winds will ease from the north through the day.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning of wind is in place until midday on Thursday.

Forecasters said there could be gusts of between 40 and 50mph across much of Northern Ireland during the morning.

There could be a short period of time when gusts of 50-60mph hit many areas, along with heavy rain, however winds will start to ease from the west later in the morning.