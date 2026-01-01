The weather service has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice on New Year's Day

By Henry Moore

Weather warnings for snow have been upgraded to amber in some parts of the UK while yellow warnings are in place elsewhere as people face a wintry start to the new year.

The Met Office has issued amber warnings for heavy snow showers that could bring disruption in parts of the Highlands and north-east Scotland between midday on Friday and midday on Saturday. It warns accumulations of 10-20cm of snow are likely at low levels, with 30-40cm possible on high ground, while winds could lead to temporary blizzard conditions. In a post on X on Wednesday, the Met Office said a “dip in the sea” on January 1 will feel “relatively mild compared to the wind chill that can be expected on land”, adding that people along eastern coasts should be aware of large waves and higher tides brought by strong winds. For New Year’s Day, the weather service has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in northern Scotland between 6am until the end of Friday. Read more: Household energy bills to rise as snow and gales forecast

A yellow snow and ice warning is now in force across northeastern parts of Scotland ⚠️



A yellow warning for wind is also in place until 9am on January 1 in Orkney and Shetland, Highlands and Eilean Siar and Aberdeenshire where gusts in excess of 70mph may occur. On January 2, a further yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued across large parts of England and Wales between midnight and noon, including Chester and Greater Manchester down to London and Kent. Snow up to 5cm deep could blanket some areas especially on higher ground in parts of North Wales and north-west England, according to forecasters. Separate yellow warnings are in place for Northern Ireland between midnight and 10am on Friday.

People have been urged to prepare for longer journey times by road, and on bus and train services. The forecaster has also warned of injuries due to slips and falls on icy surfaces, which will develop quickly as sleet and snow clears. A Met Office spokeswoman said: “This warning highlights the risk of disruptive snow showers and icy surfaces, particularly in northern and eastern areas, with impacts on travel and potential hazards for the public. “We expect this cold spell to persist into the weekend and on into next week, with further warnings possible as temperatures remain well below average and snow showers continue in places.” The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued more severe warnings for the start of the year. It previously issued amber cold health alerts in the North East and North West of England. However, yellow alerts have been upgraded to amber across the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London. These warnings will be in place from 8pm on December 31 until 10am on January 6. The UKHSA said it means the weather is “likely” to cause significant impacts across health and social care services, including a “rise in deaths” among those with health conditions or aged 65 or over. Dr Paul Coleman, consultant in health protection at the UKHSA, said: “The weather is forecast to be very cold across England over the coming few days. “Low temperatures like these can have serious impacts on the health of some people, particularly older people and those with serious health conditions. “Exposure to cold can lead to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

