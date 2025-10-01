Met Office warn of risk of danger to life when the storm roars in on Friday

Storm Amy is set to batter Britain. Picture: Alamy

The UK is set to be battered by strong wind and rain this weekend as part of the first named storm of the 2025/26 season.

The warning has been issued for Friday and Saturday. Picture: Met Office

The forecaster warned of damage to buildings, possible power cuts and danger to life from large waves in coastal areas and flying debris elsewhere. Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree said there was "still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take." But he added: "The system will bring gale force winds across northern and western regions, with gusts widely reaching 50 to 60mph inland in northern Britain, and potentially reaching 70 to 80mph in places, with even stronger gusts on exposed coasts and hills, mainly in the North West. "Heavy rainfall is also expected, in particularly over western Scotland, where totals could exceed 30 to 50mm in six to nine hours, increasing the risk of localised flooding. "Forecasts and warnings will be updated as the situation becomes clearer, therefore it is important to keep an eye forecast for your area over the coming days." The warnings are in place from 6pm Friday to 11.59pm on Saturday.

#StormAmy has been named and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Friday and into Saturday #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/x5RCePczbV — Met Office (@metoffice) October 1, 2025

What is a yellow weather warning? The Met Office issues yellow weather warnings when the situation will cause a low-level impact, but has the potential to disrupt travel or day-to-day life. "Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected," the Met Office said. "Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower. It is important to read the content of yellow warnings to determine which weather situation is being covered by the yellow warning."