Summer sunset viewed from London Greenwich looking westward onto central London, England UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

London looks set to be hotter than Athens this week as spring sunshine finally arrives in the UK.

Temperatures could reach 18C in parts of England later this week as clear skies and sunny weather arrive after weeks of wet and windy conditions. These temperatures would mean parts of southeastern and central England could be hotter than the 16C forecast for the Greek capital on Wednesday, The UK has experienced a distinct lack of sunshine over the winter months this year, experiencing just 70% of its average so far. Read more: Sunshine forecast for most of UK before new weather warnings to bring snow and ice

With winds coming in from the southwest over the coming days, it will remain very mild with temperatures as high as 18 Celsius come Wednesday 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/sxJpvsgZqX — Met Office (@metoffice) February 22, 2026

Speaking last week, senior meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: "So temperatures throughout next week, by day look like to be around between 10 and 14C generally. "Any sunnier breaks, maybe locally 15C in the south." It has been a wet winter in the UK, with rainfall above the average for the last 30 years, but for some it has been much wetter than others. The meteorological winter, as used by forecasters, runs from the start of December to the end of February and the averages for rain and sun are calculated by using data from the past 30 years. Mr Dewhurst said that this winter does not look "remarkable" until it is broken down regionally for the "big differences" across the UK to be seen. The Met Office said that eastern Scotland has experienced 114% of its rainfall, while northern and north-western Scotland have had just 60%.

People enjoy the sunshine at Ruislip Lido, north west London. Picture: Alamy