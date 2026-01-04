Amber and yellow warnings came into force as snow sweeps part of the UK, disrupting travel and leaving football fixtures unplayable

Frozen ground across the country resulted in sports fixtures being cancelled. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Football fixtures across the country have been cancelled as amber and yellow weather warnings remain in place amid freezing temperatures and continued snowfall.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office has warned that heavy snow showers are set to continue across parts of the country, with some rural communities at risk of being cut off. Four Amber warnings for snow are currently in place across parts of the northern half of Scotland, with a series of yellow warnings for snow and ice in place across many parts of the UK. Football matches including Sheffield United’s Championship meeting with Oxford, Portsmouth’s clash with Ipswich and Hull’s match against Watford were among a host of Sunday’s matches postponed due to frozen pitches. Pompey’s Fratton Park was also deemed unplayable after an 11am inspection, with freezing conditions across the country resulting in 15 EFL matches have been called off. Monday’s National Hunt fixtures at Ludlow and Lingfield have been abandoned due to frozen tracks. Read more: Handcuffed Maduro 'perp walked' to cell in New York as Trump says US will 'run Venezuela' Read more: Dramatic images reveal scale of destruction from US strikes on Venezuela

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Snow across northern parts of Scotland



Sunday 1800 – Monday 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ZRaRAsiseo — Met Office (@metoffice) January 4, 2026

Matthew Lehnert, the Met Office's Chief Meteorologist, said: “As we begin the first full working week of the year, we face a range of winter weather hazards with snow showers and ice. “In the north of Scotland, snow showers are expected to become more frequent on Sunday night with some locations within the Amber warning areas seeing a further 20-30 cm accumulate by Monday morning. “Elsewhere in the UK, snow showers, ice and frost are expected at times but milder air will make attempts to spread eastward from Tuesday. This will mean rain becomes more likely in the south, but there is also the possibility of more organised snow along the boundary of the mild and cold airmasses. Strong winds could also be a feature later in the week.” On Saturday, ScotRail announced several train cancellations on Saturday in the north of Scotland, while a number of roads in the region have also been closed.

Ice is shown covering the manager's dugout before Hull City vs Watford - EFL Championship at MKM Stadium. Credit: Freddie Yeo/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Shetland, parts of the far north and north east of Scotland were under an amber snow warning until noon. Nearly all of Scotland above Edinburgh and Glasgow fall under a yellow snow and ice warning until 12pm on Monday, along with all of Northern Ireland. Much of Wales will fall under a yellow ice warning over the weekend while both the south west and east coast of England could see heavy snow showers in the coming days.

Snow and ice warnings are expected to disrupt travel plans in the coming days, warn the Met Office. Picture: Getty

The Met Office warned those in the region that travel disruption at the weekend was likely. There was also a risk of injury from falls on icy surfaces, the forecaster said. Heavy snowfall has already covered parts of Scotland as up to 40cm is predicted in the country, as well as around 5cm in England and Wales. Arctic air has plunged much of the UK into sub-zero temperatures, with nearly -6C being recorded at Loch Ness on Friday night. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the low single figures for much of the country on Saturday, and below freezing in parts of northern Scotland. ScotRail announced several cancellations on Saturday morning including in Wick and Inverness. Avanti West Coast said overrunning engineering work between Carlisle and Lockerbie meant all lines to Glasgow Central and Edinburgh were blocked.

Snow And Ice Warnings Across UK As New Year Starts With Wintry Weather. Picture: Getty