Weather agency suggests flakes could be seen in several cities, while Scotland might feel icy rain

Frozen rain might be on the way. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Snow could be on its way back to the UK, some forecasts have predicted, with a 50 mile "Arctic blast" set to arrive in the country.

The Mirror reported on Monday that weather maps from Ventusky showed freezing rain could arrive on Wednesday night in Scotland, with the area from Armadale to Dumbarton being affected. Temperatures dropping to -2C in places such as Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds, the Cotswolds and Stoke -on-Trent, could bring an onset of snow flakes later in the week, the report suggested. Parts of rain have hit the UK after a cold snap was felt in the middle part of November, which saw lows of -11C bring disruption and snow. The Met Office has said Monday could have a widely wet outlook, but what about further ahead?

Snow was seen in the Lake District last week. Picture: Alamy

What is the weather forecast this week for the UK? It has been a largely wet and chilly November so far, and this outlook could continue this week. Alex Deakin, of the Met Office, said: "The cool wind is back this Monday... there should be some sunny spells tomorrow. But it is not with us yet, we still have this swirl of low pressure bringing some heavy showers this morning over parts of southern England. That's clearing away, but the showers are still coming in from the easterly wind." Highs of 7C, 8C, and 7C, have been forecast for Monday to Wednesday in London, respectively, although there may be highs of 14C on Thursday and 13C on Friday. The lowest temperatures could be felt on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, when the snow is most likely, although only in the north of England and in Scotland, reports suggest. The colder weather last week brought snow, ice and temperatures as low as minus 12C, with daytime temperatures between 3C and 6C, which is below average for the time of year, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said. It forced dozens of schools to close, caused disruption on the roads and left homes without power because of snow. The freezing weather came on the back of heavy showers and flooding caused by Storm Claudia.

