Advice has been given to commuters ahead of potential floods

Parts of the UK are set to be hit with heavy rain while higher ground in Scotland may see snow. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Met Office have issued multiple weather warnings for rain while also revealing which areas could see snow this week.

Downpours accompanied by heavy winds are forecast to hit the south west of England from Tuesday up until 6pm on Wednesday. A warning has also been issued for southwest Scotland, southern Wales and Northern Ireland for Tuesday. A further yellow alert for rain has been issued across parts of southern Wales on Wednesday as persistent wet weather is expected to move in from the south in the morning. Temperatures are expected to turn cooler in the north later this week but remain mild in the south until the weekend, when cooler air will start moving in. Meanwhile, parts of Scotland could see snowfall by Friday into the weekend.

The Met Office's chief forecaster, Neil Armstrong, said: "Low pressure is dominating our weather this week, with multiple warnings in force and more unsettled weather to come. "We have recently updated the yellow warnings for southwest England and southern Wales to cater for the rain and wind that continues into Wednesday. "There are increased sensitivities now compared to earlier in the autumn due to recent heavy rainfall events, so we are keeping a close eye on already saturated ground as this could lead to some flooding. "Difficult travelling conditions are also expected, with delays and the increased possibility of accidents."

List of weather warnings this week Yellow warning for rain issued for southwest Scotland, southern Wales and Northern Ireland for Tuesday.

Yellow warnings for rain and wind for southwest England from Tuesday until 18:00 on Wednesday.

Further yellow warning for rain across southern Wales on Wednesday, following another spell of "persistent and sometimes heavy" rain. Stefan Laeger, Flood Manager, Environment Agency warns of potential flooding. He said: "Minor surface water flooding is probable in parts of southwest England (on Tuesday) and into Wednesday, while minor river flooding impacts are also possible in the same region today and tomorrow. "Environment Agency teams are out on the ground and will support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding. "We urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car. "People should search 'check my flood risk‘, get free flood warnings and keep u to date with the latest situation at Environment Agency on X." Towards the end of the week, temperatures will turn cooler in the north with potential freezing conditions hitting Scotland with possible snow on higher ground. However, the south will remain milder but more unsettled.

