Although easterly winds will make it feel colder over the festive period, the forecaster said there are "no strong indications" of snow, meaning the UK is likely to miss out on a white Christmas for the second year running.

Despite early hopes for snow, the Met Office has said the heavy rain will give way to drier, brighter conditions by Christmas Eve.

Heavy downpours hit much of the UK this weekend as millions of cars took to the roads for the year's busiest travel days.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "There are still signs that the weather is going to change fairly significantly by Christmas Day, which of course is now just a week away.

"But up until then, unfortunately, it's more of the same - more of the same Atlantic-driven weather fronts coming in, weather fronts coming in from the west."

The drier, more settled conditions are expected to last through the run-up to the new year, with some areas likely to see overnight frost and fog.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly, added: “After a spell of unsettled and wet weather, we’re expecting a gradual shift to more settled conditions as high pressure builds into next week.

"This will bring drier and colder weather for many over the Christmas period, with the risk of overnight frost and fog where skies clear.

“While there will likely be some showers, more especially in eastern and southern areas, these perhaps wintry over higher ground, there are currently no strong signals for significant or widespread snowfall.

"As always, we advise everyone to keep up to date with the latest Met Office forecasts and warnings, especially if you’re making plans over the festive period.”