Fireworks explode in the sky to bring in the New Year around the London Eye and Big Ben. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Britain rang in 2026 in spectacular style with enormous street celebrations and fireworks displays in London and Edinburgh.

In London, tens of thousands of people flocked to the banks of the Thames to watch the mayor's annual fireworks display. And there were more celebrations across the country from Cardiff to Newcastle. As midnight struck in the UK, countries around the world had already welcomed 2026 with millions of people celebrating worldwide.

Millions of Brits celebrated the arrival of 2026. Picture: Getty

In New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland, fireworks went off as the clock struck midnight at 11am GMT.

New Year's Eve celebrations in Paris. Picture: Getty

Then fireworks illuminated the skies of Sydney Australia at the stroke of 1pm GMT.

Auckland was the first major city to celebrate the end of 2025. Picture: Alamy

Millions of people around the world enjoyed spectacular fireworks illuminations as 2026 arrived.

Fireworks erupt off the Sydney harbour bridge. Picture: Alamy

In Dubai, a vast crowd watched fireworks shoot skyward from the world’s tallest building - followed by a performance with light displays, music and jets of water.

Fireworks illuminate the night sky as Dubai rings in 2026. Picture: Alamy

In. London, tens of thousands of people flocked to the centre of the city, to watch fireworks blast above the skyline as Big Ben struck midnight. However there was some anger as the popular firework-watching spot of Primrose Hill was fenced off, preventing thousands of people from watching the display.

Welcoming in the New Year, Dubai style! 🥳🎇



The world's tallest tower. The world's biggest celebration. pic.twitter.com/rZhsiSJ6HN — Emirates (@emirates) December 31, 2025

Most of central London was covered by a dispersal order, giving police powers to deal with any anti-social behaviour.

People wait to watch the London fireworks at the top of Parliament Hill. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Met Police said: “It gives officers the power to order people to leave the area. Those who refuse to do so are liable to arrest.” The London Fire Brigade meanwhile deployed extra resources on the Thames with fireboats next to the celebrations. The Station Commander for Lambeth River Fire Station said: “Our boats play a vital role, they're a crucial part of the team in managing a range of incidents." Fifteen fire engines and other specialist vehicles were strategically places around London, as well as two riverboats for marine rescues, and hundreds of fire safety visits carried out. Tens of thousands more people gathered in central Edinburgh to see in the New Year at the famous Hogmanay celebrations. Revellers enjoyed a pipe band, drummers, a DJ set and silent disco.

Revellers out celebrating New Year's Eve in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy