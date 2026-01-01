UK welcomes 2026 with incredible New Year's Eve fireworks displays
Britain rang in 2026 in spectacular style with enormous street celebrations and fireworks displays in London and Edinburgh.
In London, tens of thousands of people flocked to the banks of the Thames to watch the mayor's annual fireworks display.
And there were more celebrations across the country from Cardiff to Newcastle.
As midnight struck in the UK, countries around the world had already welcomed 2026 with millions of people celebrating worldwide.
In New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland, fireworks went off as the clock struck midnight at 11am GMT.
Then fireworks illuminated the skies of Sydney Australia at the stroke of 1pm GMT.
Millions of people around the world enjoyed spectacular fireworks illuminations as 2026 arrived.
In Dubai, a vast crowd watched fireworks shoot skyward from the world’s tallest building - followed by a performance with light displays, music and jets of water.
In. London, tens of thousands of people flocked to the centre of the city, to watch fireworks blast above the skyline as Big Ben struck midnight.
However there was some anger as the popular firework-watching spot of Primrose Hill was fenced off, preventing thousands of people from watching the display.
Most of central London was covered by a dispersal order, giving police powers to deal with any anti-social behaviour.
A spokesperson for Met Police said: “It gives officers the power to order people to leave the area. Those who refuse to do so are liable to arrest.”
The London Fire Brigade meanwhile deployed extra resources on the Thames with fireboats next to the celebrations.
The Station Commander for Lambeth River Fire Station said: “Our boats play a vital role, they're a crucial part of the team in managing a range of incidents."
Fifteen fire engines and other specialist vehicles were strategically places around London, as well as two riverboats for marine rescues, and hundreds of fire safety visits carried out.
Tens of thousands more people gathered in central Edinburgh to see in the New Year at the famous Hogmanay celebrations.
Revellers enjoyed a pipe band, drummers, a DJ set and silent disco.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to "defeat the decline and division offered by others" as he shared his New Year message with the public.
He said things have been "tough in Britain for a while" but that "positive change" was on the horizon by "staying the course".
"You long for a bit more money in your pockets, a meal out, a holiday. The chance to make a special family moment extra special.
"In 2026, the choices we've made will mean more people will begin to feel positive change in your bills, your communities and your health service."
He continued: "More police on the streets by March. Energy bills down and the number of new health hubs up in April. More funding for local communities.
"And with that change, decline will be reversed."
The start of 2026 brought with it a rare cold weather alert for the whole of England.
The bitter cold snap is expected to last a week - and it has already seen temperatures plummet in some areas to almost -10C.
Amber cold weather alerts are in place for every region of England from 8pm tonight until the morning of January 6.
The cold health alerts come from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in association with the Met Office.