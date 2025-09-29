Parts of the UK are bracing for increasingly wet and windy conditions later this week, with a yellow weather warning issued.

The first half of this week will see more frequent rain in the northwest of the UK, with showers and some longer spells of rain for parts of Northern Ireland, western Scotland and parts of northwest England, according to the Met Office.

There will be drier conditions through the start of this week for those further south, it said.

But many will see patchy cloud and sunny spells and temperatures into the high teens or low 20s Celsius.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for western Scotland and is set to come into force from Wedensday at 5pm as the area braces for heavy rain through much of the week.

It comes with a risk of flooding and power cuts for some, and difficult travel conditions.

