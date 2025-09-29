UK braces for wet and windy conditions as yellow weather warning issued
Heavy and persistent rain is set the batter parts of the UK this week
Parts of the UK are bracing for increasingly wet and windy conditions later this week, with a yellow weather warning issued.
The first half of this week will see more frequent rain in the northwest of the UK, with showers and some longer spells of rain for parts of Northern Ireland, western Scotland and parts of northwest England, according to the Met Office.
There will be drier conditions through the start of this week for those further south, it said.
But many will see patchy cloud and sunny spells and temperatures into the high teens or low 20s Celsius.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for western Scotland and is set to come into force from Wedensday at 5pm as the area braces for heavy rain through much of the week.
It comes with a risk of flooding and power cuts for some, and difficult travel conditions.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer said: “Rain will be particularly persistent in western Scotland from Wednesday onwards, with the heaviest rain over hills and mountains, though pulses of heavier rain will extend more widely at times, during Thursday in particular.
“From later Wednesday through to Friday morning, 50-75mm of rain is expected across a wide area, with in excess of 100mm possible over west-facing mountains. Wind is an accompanying hazard from late on Thursday, with this initially most likely in exposed western coasts.”
The wet and windy conditions are expected to spread to areas of the UK from Friday and into Saturday, the forecaster warned.
Mr Bulmer added: “The situation becomes more complex later in the week as tropical cyclones Humberto and Imelda, currently over the southwest Atlantic, influence our weather, increasing the risk of a deep low developing near the UK.
“If this materialises, we could see some very strong winds as well as further heavy rainfall Friday into Saturday, but at this time the development and track of this system remains uncertain. We’re monitoring this closely.”
Further warnings could be issued later this week, the Met Office warned.