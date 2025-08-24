Bus drivers across Britain could walk out as unions and operators remain in dispute over pay and conditions.

Around 7,500 members of Unite are either striking or balloting to take industrial action in areas including Birkenhead, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Chorley, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Preston, Stoke and Swindon.

Strikes involving 2,000 London United workers in West London, 550 First workers in Bristol, 450 Cardiff Bus workers and 70 Go South West workers in Swindon have already been announced.

Read More: Chaos on the tube as RMT announce seven-day rolling strike

Read More: Gatwick baggage screeners to strike from next week

Further strikes involving thousands more bus workers are planned at other towns and cities in the coming weeks.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Bus employers everywhere need to get the message loud and clear: driver pay simply does not reflect the stresses and strains of the job.

"Fatigue, a lack of toilets, abuse and even assaults are a daily occurrence.

"Unite will fight tooth and nail for bus workers until wages and conditions improve across the sector."