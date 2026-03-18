The UK will buy further missiles for British forces in the Middle East as part of efforts to support Gulf states under attack from Iran, the Government has said.

It comes as ministers and officials met with defence industry leaders, including Thales, BAE Systems and Leonardo UK, on Wednesday to discuss the strategic situation in the Middle East, the Government’s response to the conflict and new support for partners coming under attack.

The lightweight multi-role missiles (LMMs) manufactured by Thales UK in Belfast have already proven “highly capable” for air defence in the region, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed plans to stock up on more of the laser-guided Martlet weapons, which have been used to down drones in recent weeks. It did not say how many would be purchased for security reasons.

It comes after US President Donald Trump singled Britain out for censure over its resistance – along with other allies – to immediately agree to his calls for assistance in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies.

Mr Trump has also criticised the extent of UK involvement in the conflict more widely, accusing Sir Keir Starmer of being slow to offer support.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir defended his approach, insisting he would not allow UK forces to be drawn into a “wider war”.

Defence Secretary John Healey told the meeting on Wednesday the UK was “determined to do what we can to stand by” partners from Gulf nations, and wants to see “this conflict over as soon as possible.”

Britain had “more jets in the region than we have in 15 years”, and its armed forces have brought down more than 40 drones since Tehran’s retaliation began, he added.

Mr Healey said: “Iran’s indiscriminate attacks are a threat to Britain, our allies and our partners in the region.

“That’s why our dedicated armed forces are taking defensive action in the Middle East.

“A nation’s armed forces are only as strong as the industry that supports them. I’m proud of how our military and industry are stepping up together – just as we are for Ukraine – to offer rapid support to our Gulf partners. This is the best of our British industry, innovators and military in action.”

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge welcomed the plans for more missiles, but criticised the Government for delaying its defence investment plan at a time when critical munitions are still “urgently needed”.

He urged the Government to “put defence before welfare”, and accused the Prime Minister of being “consistently reactive” in the Middle East conflict and “putting British citizens and interests at risk”.

“As Kemi Badenoch has rightly said, simply intercepting attacks is not a strategy,” Mr Cartlidge said.