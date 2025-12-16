The Cabinet Office said talks are "ongoing" on the issue, but reports suggested an announcement could come as soon as Wednesday which would clear the way for UK students to participate in the EU scheme from January 2027.

Work on the UK joining the Erasmus programme was announced as part of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's post-Brexit reset deal with Brussels in May.

The negotiations have included work on "mutually agreed financial terms" for taking part in the scheme, which the UK left under Boris Johnson.

The Times reported that the UK had pushed for a discount on membership fees, which are calculated on the basis of a country's gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy.

