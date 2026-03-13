The UK is facing wintry showers and icy conditions as Arctic air sweeps across the country this weekend.

Scotland is bracing for potentially disruptive snowfall, while the north of England is on alert for freezing temperatures.

On Friday, a north-westerly wind began dragging colder air from the Arctic region across the country, pushing temperatures to around four degrees below average.

It comes after 70mph gale force winds battered parts of Scotland, the north of England, the Midlands, Wales and Yorkshire.

Grahame Madge, spokesperson for the Met Office, said: “The cold could trigger some freezing conditions as skies begin to clear after those wintry showers, so we could see icy patches.”

Mr Madge said: “Parts of the higher areas of the Lake District, the Pennines, possibly even as far as the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors, might begin to see some wintry conditions, and freezing conditions overnight, but we’re not anticipating that this is going to last long.

“A good guide here is if people haven’t experienced freezing conditions so far, then they’re not likely to over the next few days.”